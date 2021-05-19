MSF vs KCH Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List For Today: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 match, May 19, 12:30 pm IST

MSF vs KCH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 match between MSC Frankfurt and Koln Challengers: MSC Frankfurt will square off against Koln Challengers in the ninth and tenth match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Germany Krefeld. Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld will host both the thrillers on May 19, Wednesday at 12:30 pm IST and 2:30 pm IST respectively.

Going into the match, MSC Frankfurt will be the favorites to win the match as they are enjoying a decent ride in the tournament. Frankfurt are placed at the top of the points table of Group A after winning three out of their four league games. The franchise won their first three matches in the league but lost their last encounter to Aachen Rising Stars by nine wickets.

Koln Challengers, on the other hand, didn’t get off to an ideal start in the competition. The team lost both their opening encounters against Vfb Gelsenkirchen. In their first encounter against Vfb Gelsenkirchen, they faced defeat by 25 runs while the second encounter against the same opposition saw Koln Challengers losing by 29 runs. Challengers are thus languishing as the wooden-spooners in Group A points table.

Ahead of the match between MSC Frankfurt and Koln Challengers; here is everything you need to know:

MSF vs KCH Telecast

The ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 is not telecasted in India

MSF vs KCH Live Streaming

The match between MSF vs KCH is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MSF vs KCH Match Details

In the eighth match of the ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021, MSC Frankfurt will be up against Koln Challengers at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld at 12:30 pm IST on May 19, Wednesday. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 02:30 pm IST.

MSF vs KCH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Qader Khan

Vice-Captain- Shahid Afridi

Suggested Playing XI for MSF vs KCH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Habib Rahman, Vijay Rathnavel

Batsmen: Adel Khan, Qutub Schebeckkhel, Amey Potale

All-rounders: Shahid Afridi, Qader Khan, Aravind Muthusubramanian

Bowlers: Nikhil Patil, Nafees Buttar Ahmad, Srinivas Nareshkumar

MSF vs KCH Probable XIs:

MSC Frankfurt: Hamza Sayed Ameer, Habib Rahman (wk), Qader Khan, Daud Muhammad, Sekandar Khan (c), Nafees Buttar, Shahid Afridi, Waseem Khan, Adel Khan, Waheed Ahmed, Qutub Schebeckkhel

Koln Challengers: Kesava Motati (c), Vijay Rathnavel (wk), Amey Potale, Srinivas Nareshkumar, Nikhil Patil, Rohit Narayanan, Dev Ganatra, Santhosh Mathi, Aravind Muthusubramanian, Sriram Gurumurthy, Ayush Sharma

