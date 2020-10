MSF vs LCO Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Frankfurt, MSC Frankfurt vs Lemar CC Oberursel Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

MSF vs LCO Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / MSF vs LCO Dream11 Best Picks / MSF vs LCO Dream11 Captain / MSF vs LCO Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

MSC Frankfurt and Lemar CC Oberursel have been pretty much out of form in the ongoing ECS T10 Frankfurt.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Both MSF and LCO have not managed to register their win in a single match till now. The two teams will face each other in the 17th outing of the league.

ECS T10 Frankfurt, MSC Frankfurt vs Lemar CC Oberursel outing is scheduled for Thursday, October 1 at the Frankfurt Oval. The match will commence from 2:30 PM IST.

In the latest outing, MSC Frankfurt were defeated by SV Wiesbaden 1899 by five wickets, while Lemar CC Oberursel lost the match to FC Germania Bieber by 85 runs.

MSF vs LCO ECS T10 Frankfurt, MSC Frankfurt vs Lemar CC Oberursel Live Streaming

Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

MSF vs LCO ECS T10 Frankfurt, MSC Frankfurt vs Lemar CC Oberursel Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

MSF vs LCO ECS T10 Frankfurt, MSC Frankfurt vs Lemar CC Oberursel: Match Details: October 1 - 2:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Frankfurt Oval

ECS T10 Frankfurt, MSF vs LCO Dream11 team for MSC Frankfurt vs Lemar CC Oberursel:

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 MSF vs LCO Dream11 prediction for MSC Frankfurt vs Lemar CC Oberursel captain: Muslim Yar Ashraf

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 MSF vs LCO Dream11 prediction for MSC Frankfurt vs Lemar CC Oberursel vice-captain: Zabiullah Arjubi

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 MSF vs LCO Dream11 prediction for MSC Frankfurt vs Lemar CC Oberursel wicket keeper: Alif Gul

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 MSF vs LCO Dream11 prediction for MSC Frankfurt vs Lemar CC Oberursel batsmen: Zabiullah Arjubi, Sekandar Khan, Idrees Miakhel, Mishra Rahul

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 MSF vs LCO Dream11 prediction for MSC Frankfurt vs Lemar CC Oberursel all-rounders: Muslim Yar Ashraf, Mohammad Ahmad

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 MSF vs LCO Dream11 prediction for MSC Frankfurt vs Lemar CC Oberursel bowlers: Sajid Khan Afridi, Bashir Zamankhel, Qader Khan, Atif Shams

MSF vs SVW ECS T10 Frankfurt MSC Frankfurplaying 11 against Lemar CC Oberursel: Habib Rahman (WK), Adel Khan, Zabiullah Arjubi, Qader Khan, Muslim Yar Ashraf, Waseem Khan, Daud Muhammad, Sajid Khan Afridi, Sekandar Khan, Bashir Zamankhel, Idrees Miakhel

MSF vs SVW ECS T10 Frankfurt, Lemar CC Oberursel playing 11 against MSC Frankfurt: Alif Gul (WK), Mishra Rahul, Khan Anar, Sher Hask, Momand Ebadullah, Sher Miran, Atif Shams, Momand Ezharullah, Sher Yasin, Mohammad Ahmad, Sakhi Allah-Noor