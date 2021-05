MSF vs VG Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List For Today: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's ECS T10 Krefeld 2021, MSC Frankfurt vs VfB Gelsenkirchen May 20 12:30 pm PM IST

MSF vs VG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Match no. 13 between MSC Frankfurt and VfB Gelsenkirchen: In the 13th match of the ECS T10 Krefeld, MSC Frankfurt (MSF) take on VfB Gelsenkirchen (VG) at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld on Thursday, May 20.

Reigning champions MSF have won five out of six matches so far and are dominating the ECS T10 Krefeld standings in Group A. Meanwhile, VG are close behind at second spot and have had an impressive tournament so far. They have won three out of four games and their solitary defeat came against Bayer Uerdingen Boosters.

The ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 MSF vs VG game is scheduled to start at 12:30pm, IST.

Ahead of the match between MSC Frankfurt and VfB Gelsenkirchen; here is everything you need to know:

MSF vs VG Telecast

The ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 will not be broadcast in India

MSF vs VG Live Streaming

The match between BUB vs MSF is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MSF vs VG Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, May 20 at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, in Krefeld. The game will start at 12:30 PM IST.

MSF vs VG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Adel Khan

Vice-captain: Sahalom Dhaly

Suggested Playing XI for MSF vs VG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Swapnil Varhade

Batsmen: Kamran Khan, Adel Khan, Suliman Hugakhil

All-rounders: Shahid Afridi, Sahalom Dhaly, Shahidullah Arman, Shahidullah Arman

Bowlers: Rubesh Palaniappan, Waseem Khan, Nafee Buttar

MSF vs VG Probable XIs

MSC Frankfurt: Hamza Sayed Ameer, Wasil Noori, Habib Rahman (WK), Sader Khan, Daud Muhammad, Sekandar Khan (C), Nafee Buttar, Shahid Afridi, Waseem Khan, Adel Khan, Qutub Schebeckkhel

VfB Gelsenkirchen: Swapnil Varhade (C, WK), Shahidullah Arman, Anil Kavi, Arfan Malik, Rubesh Palaniappan, Nihal Mattoo, Sahalom Dhaly, Mezeyn Kamal, Kamran Khan, Suliman Hugakhil, Ebnimin Qanee

