MSK Prasad Believes 'Stress Due to Bubble Life' is The Reason Behind Virat Kohli Stepping Down

Indian skipper Virat Kohli ended all speculations on September 16 when he announced that he will step down as India’s T20I captain, post the T20 World Cup. Kohli will continue to lead the team in ODI and red-ball cricket. In the statement that he released on his official Twitter and Instagram handle, the cricketer had stated that before taking this crucial call, he had a word with coach Ravi Shastri and teammate Rohit Sharma. Ever since the decision came in, several former cricketers and fans have been putting forward their views on it. The latest to comment on Kohli’s decision is former chief selector MSK Prasad, who was surprised on reading his statement. The former chief selector believes that the bio-bubble life could have been one of the reasons why Kohli has made the decision to step down as the T20I captain.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Prasad said that as the decision came in right before the T20I World Cup, it was surprising. Prasad believes that the stress due to the bubble life and moving on from one bubble to another could have been one of the reasons behind the decision. “It is clearly visible and that has impacted his mindset,” he said.

India has had an outstanding run in the T20Is under Kohli’s captaincy as they have defeated a couple of countries in their backyard. Prasad feels that his decision will shed off pressure from his shoulders while leading the Men In Blue in the T20 World Cup.

Kohli has played a pivotal role for the Indian side for over a decade now. The cricketer has various records under his belt, in both batting and captaincy, across formats. However, Kohli’s bat has not produced an impressive score lately. He has been scoring half-centuries but fans are waiting for him to be back in his original form.

