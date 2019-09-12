Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

THE ASHES, 2019 5th Test, The Oval, London, 12 - 16 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

England *

145/3 (42.3)

England
v/s
Australia
Australia

MIN. 47.3 Overs Left Today

fixtures

All matches

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

live
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Match 1: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

13 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Match 1: USA VS PNG

upcoming
USA USA
PNG PNG

Lauderhill, Florida

13 Sep, 201919:15 IST

Match 2: AFG VS ZIM

upcoming
AFG AFG
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

14 Sep, 201918:00 IST

MSK Prasad Dismisses Dhoni's Retirement Rumours After Kohli's Tweet

All Virat Kohli wanted was to remember a good partnership with Mahendra Singh Dhoni but the seemingly innocuous social media post ended up triggering a fresh avalanche of speculation on the former skipper's future on Thursday.

PTI |September 12, 2019, 7:03 PM IST
MSK Prasad Dismisses Dhoni's Retirement Rumours After Kohli's Tweet

All Virat Kohli wanted was to remember a good partnership with Mahendra Singh Dhoni but the seemingly innocuous social media post ended up triggering a fresh avalanche of speculation on the former skipper's future on Thursday.

It started with Kohli posting a picture of himself with Dhoni from the 2016 World T20 quarterfinal match against Australia, which India won by six wickets. In that match, Kohli top-scored with a 51-ball 82 not out and stitched a 67-run unbeaten partnership with his then captain Dhoni (18 not out) to steer India home.

"A game I can never forget. Special night. This man (Dhoni), made me run like in a fitness test @msdhoni," Tweeted Kohli alongside the picture.

The appreciation tweet, within no time, was linked to Dhoni's future and speculation started that the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman would be making an announcement by evening.

Dhoni, who is currently on a break in the USA, became a trending topic on social media thanks to Kohli's post before the speculation was put to rest.

"I don't know from where these rumours started. I don't think they are true," was Chairman of Selectors MSK Prasad's response when the senior player's name cropped up while he was addressing a press conference to announce India's Test squad for the home series against South Africa.

Dhoni's future has been a subject of intense speculation ever since he announced a sabbatical from the game after the World Cup in June-July.

He made himself unavailable for the recently-concluded tour of the West Indies as well as the upcoming home assignment against South Africa.

The 38-year-old spent a chunk of the break time serving in the Territorial Army, where he is an honorary lieutenant colonel.

The selectors, on the other hand, have made it clear that Rishabh Pant would be their top choice for the wicketkeeper's slot going forward and keeping next year's World T20 Championship in focus.

bcciindia vs south africa 2019MS DhoniMSK Prasadvirat kohli

Related stories

Virat Kohli Recalls Heroics That Helped Defeat Australia in Mohali
Cricketnext Staff | September 12, 2019, 3:13 PM IST

Virat Kohli Recalls Heroics That Helped Defeat Australia in Mohali

EXCLUSIVE | ‘I Wouldn’t Look Back’ – Kumble Advocates ‘Proper Conversation’ on Dhoni's Future
Gaurav Kalra | September 7, 2019, 6:13 PM IST

EXCLUSIVE | ‘I Wouldn’t Look Back’ – Kumble Advocates ‘Proper Conversation’ on Dhoni's Future

Kohli Breaks Dhoni's Record to Become India's Most Successful Test Captain
Cricketnext Staff | September 3, 2019, 11:43 AM IST

Kohli Breaks Dhoni's Record to Become India's Most Successful Test Captain

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019

ZIM v BAN
Mirpur

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019

PNG v USA
Lauderhill, Florida

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sat, 14 Sep, 2019

ZIM v AFG
Mirpur All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...