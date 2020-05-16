MSK Prasad Proposes Ban on Using Saliva or Sweat to Shine The Ball

Former BCCI chief of selectors MSK Prasad believes the ICC must come up with alternative ways for players to shine the ball since the use of saliva and sweat isn't possible in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The rules of the game state that external sources cannot be used to shine the ball as it will amount to ball tampering. So, players were used to using their own sweat, and in most cases, saliva to shine the ball to get it done," former chief selector MSK Prasad said on Star Sports’ Telugu show Cricket Connected – Field Gurunchi.
"But in the current scenario, they should be banned from using this technique and ICC should come up with an alternative route.”
The Vincy Premier League, a T10 tournament, scheduled to start on May 22 in the eastern Caribbean country of St Vincent and the Grenadines, will be played without the use of saliva or sweat on the ball.
"No player would be allowed to use any saliva on the ball," vice-president of the Grenadines Cricket Association Kishore Shallow was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.
"Of course, we will be having different dedicated, assigned spaces around the players' pavilion for teams so that they are not necessarily crowded together. All teams would have their own space where they could practise physical distancing."
The sport of cricket has been on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 edition of the IPL was called off and the ICC T20 World Cup scheduled to be held this year may be postponed.
