MSK vs CAG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for European Cricket League T10 2022 Group D Eliminator 1, March 3, 03:30 pm IST

MSK vs CAG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League T10 2022 Group D Eliminator 1 match between Malta Super Kings and Calpe Giants: The Group D Eliminator 1 of European Cricket League (ECL) T10, 2022 will be played between Malta Super Kings and Calpe Giants at the Cartama Oval, in Cartama on Thursday, March 3 at 3:30 PM IST onwards. Both sides are placed at the bottom of the Group D standings, Malta Super Kings have a solitary win from their six game and are fifth with just three points to their name. On the other hand, the Calpe Giants are yet to register a win this season and are languishing at the bottom of the points table. The upcoming Eliminator 1 match will be a do-or-die match for both sides, so they will be looking to give their best to win this game and stay alive in the competition.

Ahead of the match between Malta Super Kings and Calpe Giants; here is everything you need to know:

MSK vs CAG Telecast

Malta Super Kings vs Calpe Giants Eliminator 1 game will not be telecast in India.

MSK vs CAG Live Streaming

The European Cricket League T10 2022 Group D Eliminator 1 will be streamed live on the Fan Code app and website.

MSK vs CAG Match Details

The Group D Eliminator 1 contest will be hosted at the Cartama Oval, in Cartama, Spain on Thursday, March 3. The game will commence at 3:30 PM IST onwards.

MSK vs CAG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Bikram Arora

Vice-Captain: Iain Latin

Suggested Playing XI for MSK vs CAG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Andrew Cromb

Batters: Fanyan Mughal, Bikram Arora, Gopal Chaturvedi, Louis Bruce, Iain Latin

All-rounders: Amar Sharma, Varun Prasath Thamotharam

Bowlers: Ashok Bishnoi, Suhrid Roy, Samarth Bodha

MSK vs CAG Probable XIs:

Malta Super Kings: Gopal Chaturvedi, Bikram Arora (C), Fanyan Mughal, Varun Prasath Thamotharam, Aaftab Khan (WK), Sumair Khan, Muhammad Ajmal, Waseem Abbas, Amar Sharma, Ashok Bishnoi, Suhrid Roy

Calpe Giants: Louis Bruce, Marc Gouws, Iain Latin, Kenroy Nestor, Balaji Avinash Pai (C), Andrew Cromb (WK), Lee Sims, Maanav Nayak, Richard Cunningham, Samarth Bodha, Zachary Simpson

