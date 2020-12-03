- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedMatch Ended302/5(50.0) RR 6.04
MSW vs AUK Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Malta, Msida Warriors CC vs Atlas UTC Knights CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 3, 2020, 4:45 PM IST
MSW vs AUK Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Malta, Msida Warriors CC vs Atlas UTC Knights CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | This will be the second match of the day for Msida Warriors CC in the ongoing ECS T10 Malta. The team also have a match scheduled for 1:00 PM IST on December 3. The team are in a bad shape as yet they have only won three out of eight matches in the ECS T10 Malta league. In their last match on December 2, the team were beaten by Overseas CC by 8 runs.
ECS T10 Malta, Msida Warriors CC vs Atlas UTC Knights CC outing will be played at the Marsa Sports Club on December 3. The match will be starting from 5:00 PM IST.
Atlas UTC Knights CC, on the other hand, have been in phenomenal form. The team are leading the league with a total of 13 points of 7 matches. They have not lost a single match in the tournament. In their previous fixture, the team beat Southern Crusaders CC by 29 runs on December 1.
MSW vs AUK ECS T10 Malta, Msida Warriors CC vs Atlas UTC Knights CC: Live Streaming
All matches of the ECS T10 Malta can be watched online on FanCode.
MSW vs AUK ECS T10 Malta, Msida Warriors CC vs Atlas UTC Knights CC: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
MSW vs AUK ECS T10 Malta, Msida Warriors CC vs Atlas UTC Knights CC: Match Details
December 3 – 5:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Marsa Sports Club
ECS T10 Malta MSW vs AUK Dream11 team for Msida Warriors CC vs Atlas UTC Knights CC
ECS T10 Malta MSW vs AUK Dream11 team for Msida Warriors CC vs Atlas UTC Knights CC captain: Rahul Nair
ECS T10 Malta MSW vs AUK Dream11 team for Msida Warriors CC vs Atlas UTC Knights CC vice-captain: Basil George
ECS T10 Malta MSW vs AUK Dream11 team for Msida Warriors CC vs Atlas UTC Knights CC wicketkeeper: Rahul Nair
ECS T10 Malta MSW vs AUK Dream11 team for Msida Warriors CC vs Atlas UTC Knights CC batsmen: Samuel Sanish Mangat, Justin George, Tito Thomas
ECS T10 Malta MSW vs AUK Dream11 team for Msida Warriors CC vs Atlas UTC Knights CC all-rounders: Asif Sha, Basil George, Sujesh K Appu, Salu Thomas
ECS T10 Malta MSW vs AUK Dream11 team for Msida Warriors CC vs Atlas UTC Knights CC bowlers: Justin Shaju, Manuel Antony, Tom Thomas
MSW vs AUK ECS T10 Malta, Msida Warriors CC playing 11 against Atlas UTC Knights CC: Rahul Nair (c), Justin George, Renil Paul, Tito Thomas, Samuel George (wk), Akhil Piostine, Basil Joy, Manuel Antony, Salu Thomas, Shijil Joy, Tom Thomas
MSW vs AUK ECS T10 Malta, Atlas UTC Knights CC playing 11 against Msida Warriors CC: Basil George, Samuel Sanish Mangat, Asif Sha, Ajay John (wk), Bose Paul, Nithin K Babu, Sujesh K Appu (c), Justin Shaju, Niyas Pullariyil Muhammad, Manoj Salikumar Panicker, Alameen Begham
Summary: MSW vs AUK Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / MSW vs AUK Dream11 Best Picks / MSW vs AUK Dream11 Captain / MSW vs AUK Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
