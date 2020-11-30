MSW vs AUM Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / MSW vs AUM Dream11 Best Picks / MSW vs AUM Dream11 Captain / MSW vs AUM Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

MSW vs AUM Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Malta, Msida Warriors Cricket Club vs American University of Malta: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | In match 18 of the European Cricket Series (ECS) Malta 2020, Msida Warriors CC will take on American University of Malta at the Marsa Sports Club, Malta on Monday, November 30. Even though the Msida Warriors CC (MSW) didn’t have the best of starts to this tournament, they head into the fixture on the back of a win against Southern Crusaders CC. While American University of Malta (AUM), in a nail-biting last thriller lost their last match against the Southern Crusaders CC. AMU are yet to record a win in the tournament.

The Warriors will take this opportunity to dominate and win against their current opponents, as it brings them closer to the qualifiers. Whereas, AUM have looked good throughout their three completed games, they need to close out games as they lost all their games in the final over.

Msida Warriors Cricket Club vs American University of Malta Live Streaming

All matches of the ECS T10 Malta can be watched online on FanCode.

Msida Warriors Cricket Club vs American University of Malta: Live Score / Scorecard

Msida Warriors Cricket Club vs American University of Malta: Match Details

November 30 – 7:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta.

Dream11 team for Msida Warriors Cricket Club vs American University of Malta

Dream11 team captain: Zoheb Malek

Dream11 team vice-captain: Rahul Nair

Dream11 team wicketkeeper: Darshit Patankar

Dream11 team batsmen: Saneesh Kumar, Mittu Patel, Justin George

Dream11 team all-rounders: Abhishek Prajapati, Renil Paul

Dream11 team bowlers: Shubham Patel, Manuel Antony, Sebin Joseph

Msida Warriors Cricket Club playing 11: Samuel George (WK), Justin George, Rahul Nair (C), Renil Paul, Tito Thomas, Manuel Antony, Shijil Joy, Salu Thomas, Basil Joy, Sebin Joseph, Tom Thomas

American University of Malta playing 11: Darshit Patankar (WK), Saneesh Kumar, Abhishek Prajapati, Zoheb Malek, Jitesh Kumar Patel (C), Amandeep Ralhan, Mittul Patel, Shubham Patel, Darshanik Gohil, Tarak Shah, Nishit Bhatt

