MSW vs AUM Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Malta, Msida Warriors Cricket Club vs American University of Malta: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips |
MSW vs AUM Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / MSW vs AUM Dream11 Best Picks / MSW vs AUM Dream11 Captain / MSW vs AUM Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 30, 2020, 12:32 PM IST
MSW vs AUM Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Malta, Msida Warriors Cricket Club vs American University of Malta: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | In match 18 of the European Cricket Series (ECS) Malta 2020, Msida Warriors CC will take on American University of Malta at the Marsa Sports Club, Malta on Monday, November 30. Even though the Msida Warriors CC (MSW) didn’t have the best of starts to this tournament, they head into the fixture on the back of a win against Southern Crusaders CC. While American University of Malta (AUM), in a nail-biting last thriller lost their last match against the Southern Crusaders CC. AMU are yet to record a win in the tournament.
The Warriors will take this opportunity to dominate and win against their current opponents, as it brings them closer to the qualifiers. Whereas, AUM have looked good throughout their three completed games, they need to close out games as they lost all their games in the final over.
MSW vs AUM ECS T10 Malta, Msida Warriors Cricket Club vs American University of Malta Live Streaming
All matches of the ECS T10 Malta can be watched online on FanCode.
MSW vs AUM ECS T10 Malta, Msida Warriors Cricket Club vs American University of Malta: Live Score / Scorecard
MSW vs AUM ECS T10 Malta, Msida Warriors Cricket Club vs American University of Malta: Match Details
November 30 – 7:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta.
ECS T10 Malta MSW vs AUM Dream11 team for Msida Warriors Cricket Club vs American University of Malta
ECS T10 Malta MSW vs AUM Dream11 team for Msida Warriors Cricket Club vs American University of Malta captain: Zoheb Malek
ECS T10 Malta MSW vs AUM Dream11 team for Msida Warriors Cricket Club vs American University of Malta vice-captain: Rahul Nair
ECS T10 Malta MSW vs AUM Dream11 team for Msida Warriors Cricket Club vs American University of Malta wicketkeeper: Darshit Patankar
ECS T10 Malta MSW vs AUM Dream11 team for Msida Warriors Cricket Club vs American University of Malta batsmen: Saneesh Kumar, Mittu Patel, Justin George
ECS T10 Malta MSW vs AUM Dream11 team for Msida Warriors Cricket Club vs American University of Malta all-rounders: Abhishek Prajapati, Renil Paul
ECS T10 Malta MSW vs AUM Dream11 team for Msida Warriors Cricket Club vs American University of Malta bowlers: Shubham Patel, Manuel Antony, Sebin Joseph
MSW vs AUM ECS T10 Malta, Msida Warriors Cricket Club playing 11 against American University of Malta: Samuel George (WK), Justin George, Rahul Nair (C), Renil Paul, Tito Thomas, Manuel Antony, Shijil Joy, Salu Thomas, Basil Joy, Sebin Joseph, Tom Thomas
MSW vs AUM ECS T10 Malta, Padova Cricket Club playing 11 against Royal Parma Cricket Club: Darshit Patankar (WK), Saneesh Kumar, Abhishek Prajapati, Zoheb Malek, Jitesh Kumar Patel (C), Amandeep Ralhan, Mittul Patel, Shubham Patel, Darshanik Gohil, Tarak Shah, Nishit Bhatt
