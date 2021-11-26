MSW vs BBL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021 match, November 26, 05:00 PM IST

MSW vs BBL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021 match between Msida Warriors and Bugibba Blasters: In the 19th and 20th matches of the ECS T10 Malta, Msida Warriors will be squaring off against Bugibba Blasters. Marsa Sports Complex will host both the games at 05:00 PM IST and 07:00 PM IST respectively on November 26, Friday.

Msida Warriors haven’t performed up to the mark in the T10 Championship. The team is currently second-last in the points table with two victories, two abandoned games, and four losses. Warriors’ last two matches against Overseas were canceled due to rain. The team will be desperate to secure victory on Friday to boost their confidence and climb up the points table.

Bugibba Blasters, on the other hand, have done well for themselves in the T10 competition. The team is enjoying their stay at second place in the points table. Bugibba are deemed as one of the favorites to lift the cup. Blasters’ last two games against Mater Dei were also abandoned due to rain.

Ahead of the match between Msida Warriors and Bugibba Blasters; here is everything you need to know:

MSW vs BBL Telecast

There will be no telecast of the Msida Warriors vs Bugibba Blasters match in India

MSW vs BBL Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Msida Warriors vs Bugibba Blasters encounter will be available on the FanCode app and website.

MSW vs BBL Match Details

Msida Warriors will be playing against Bugibba Blasters at the Marsa Sports Complex at 05:00 PM IST on November 26, Friday.

MSW vs BBL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Shijil Joy

Vice-Captain- Gaurav Maithani

Suggested Playing XI for MSW vs BBL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Gaurav Maithani, Rockey Dianish

Batters: Renil Paul, Faiz Ullah, Ratish Nair

All-rounders: Shiv Singh-Rawat, Vinay Negi, Divyesh Kumar

Bowlers: Shijil Joy, Sohan Singh, Devendra Negi

MSW vs BBL Probable XIs:

Msida Warriors: Rijesh Jayamalli, Basil Joy, Rockey Dianish (wk), Renil Paul, Ratish Nair, Sajith Sukumaran, Divyesh Kumar, Tony Louis, Akhil Piostine, Sebin Joseph, Shijil Joy (c)

Bugibba Blasters: Vijay Singh, Faiz Ullah, Gaurav Maithani (wk), Devendra Negi, Suresh Dobal, Sohan Singh, Vinay Negi, Kalki Kumar, Pulam Bisht, Shiv Singh-Rawat, Partha Das (c)

