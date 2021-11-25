MSW vs OVR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021 match, November 25, 05:00 PM IST

Msida Warriors vs Overseas Dream11, MSW vs OVR Dream11 Latest Update, MSW vs OVR Dream11 Win, MSW vs OVR Dream11 App, MSW vs OVR Dream11 2021, MSW vs OVR Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, MSW vs OVR Dream11 Live Streaming

MSW vs OVR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021 match between Msida Warriors and Overseas:

In the 15th and 16th matches of the ECS T10 Malta, Msida Warriors will be squaring off against Overseas. Marsa Sports Complex will host both the games at 05:00 PM IST and 07:00 PM IST respectively on November 25, Thursday. Msida Warriors and Overseas need to change their fortunes at the earliest to leave a mark in the tournament.

Msida Warriors are reeling at the last place in the points table. The team has won two matches while losing as many games. After losing two consecutive matches, Msida finally returned back to winning ways as they defeated Mater Die by nine wickets.

Overseas, on the other hand, are languishing in the last place. The team is in desperate need of a victory to stay alive in the competition. So far, Overseas have won just two matches while losing as many as four league games. The team will fancy putting an end to their three-match losing streak on Thursday.

Ahead of the match between Msida Warriors and Overseas; here is everything you need to know:

MSW vs OVR Telecast

There will be no telecast of the Msida Warriors vs Overseas match in India

MSW vs OVR Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Msida Warriors vs Overseas encounter will be available on the FanCode app and website.

MSW vs OVR Match Details

Msida Warriors will be playing against Overseas at the Marsa Sports Complex at 05:00 PM IST on November 25, Thursday.

MSW vs OVR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Jurg Hirschi

Vice-Captain- Charl Kleine-Punte

Suggested Playing XI for MSW vs OVR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sean Byrne, Rockey Dianish

Batters: Charl Kleine-Punte, Renil Paul, Rijesh Jayamalli

All-rounders: David Marks, Jurg Hirschi, Divyesh Kumar

Bowlers: Shijil Joy, Peter Rydzkowski, Sebin Joseph

MSW vs OVR Probable XIs:

Msida Warriors: Rockey Dianish(wk), Rijesh Jayamalli, Sebin Joseph, Shijil Joy©, Basil Joy, Sajith Sukumaran, Akhil Piostine, Renil Paul, Ratish Nair, Divyesh Kumar, Tony Louis

Overseas: Aron Oulton, Sean Byrne(wk), Jurg Hirschi©, Kivian Johnson, Charl Kleine-Punte, Ethan Xuereb, Gerald Sant, Peter Rydzkowski, David Marks, Eldon Pillay, Frankie Spiteri

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here