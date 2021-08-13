MT vs MR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Kashmir Premier League 2021 match, August 13, 04:00 PM IST

FOR DREAM 11: MT vs MR dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for Kashmir Premier League 2021 between Muzaffarabad Tigers and Mirpur Royals August 13, 04:00 PM IST

MT vs MR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Kashmir Premier League 2021 between Muzaffarabad Tigers and Mirpur Royals:

Muzaffarabad Tigers and Mirpur Royals will square off against each other in the 15th match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Kashmir Premier League. The match will be played on August 13, Friday at 04:00 PM IST at the Muzaffarabad Cricket Ground in Muzaffarabad.

Muzaffarabad Tigers have performed well in the KPL 2021 so far. The team has secured victory in three league games while losing just one match. Their most recent outing in the Kashmir Premier League saw them outplaying Bagh Stallions by four wickets. Tigers are currently second in the points table with six points under their belt.

Mirpur Royals are also doing good in the competition. The Royals are one of the prime contenders for qualifying for the second stage of KPL 2021. The team is placed just a rung below Muzaffarabad Tigers with two victories and as many losses. The Royals are coming into the contest on Friday after winning the one-over eliminator against Kotla Lions.

Ahead of the match between Muzaffarabad Tigers and Mirpur Royals; here is everything you need to know:

MT vs MR Telecast

Muzaffarabad Tigers vs Mirpur Royals match will not be broadcasted in India.

MT vs MR Live Streaming

The MT vs MR match will be streamed live on PTV Sports and Geo Super.

MT vs MR Match Details

The 15th match of the Kashmir Premier League 2021 will be played between Muzaffarabad Tigers and Mirpur Royals on August 13, Friday at 04:00 PM IST at the Muzaffarabad Cricket Ground in Muzaffarabad.

MT vs MR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Mohammad Hafeez

Vice-Captain- Zeeshan Ashraf

Suggested Playing XI for MT vs MR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Zeeshan Ashraf

Batsmen: Taimoor Sultan, Sohaib Maqsood, Sharjeel Khan, Khushdil Shah

All-rounders: Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik

Bowlers: Sohail Tanvir, Usman Yousaf, Mohammad Irfan, Abrar Ahmad

MT vs MR Probable XIs:

Muzaffarabad Tigers: Mohammad Hafeez (c), Sohail Tanvir, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Waseem Jnr., Arshad Iqbal, Zeeshan Ashraf, Sohail Akhtar, Anwar Ali, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Usman Yousaf, Taimoor Sultan

Mirpur Royals: Khushdil Shah, Owais Shah, Amad Butt, Mohammad Irfan, Mukhtar Ahmad, Salman Irshad, Mohammad Akhlaq, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Taha, Sharjeel Khan, Shoaib Malik (c)

