MTB vs IS Dream11 Team Prediction, Vanuatu T10 League 2020 MT Bulls vs IFIRA Sharks – Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips

MT Bulls (MTB) will take on IFIRA Sharks (IS) in the sixth match of the ongoing Vanuatu T10 League 2020. The game will be played at the Vanuatu Cricket Ground at Hybrid Oval on Saturday, May 30. The fixture is scheduled for 9:30 am IST.
As far as the performance is concerned, MT Bulls are at the last spot with a total of two points of three matches, while IFIRA Sharks are at the second spot with two points of two matches.
Cricket enthusiasts in India can watch the live broadcast of the Vanuatu T10 League 2020 MT Bulls vs IFIRA Sharks match on Sony Six, Sony ESPN and 1Sports. The Vanuatu T10 League 2020 MTB vs IS match will be live-streamed on SonyLiv, Now TV, SuperSport Live, Willow TV Online or Rooter.
Vanuatu T10 Super League 2020 MT Bulls vs IFIRA Sharks: weather and pitch report
As per the weather forecast, the chances of rain are very less and the pitch is more favourable for batsmen.
Vanuatu T10 League 2020 MT Bulls vs IFIRA Sharks: Dream11 Tips and Predictions
Vanuatu T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction MT Bulls vs IFIRA Sharks Captain: A Mansale
Vanuatu T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction MT Bulls vs IFIRA Sharks Vice Captain: O Yoseph
Vanuatu T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction MT Bulls vs IFIRA Sharks Wicket Keeper: C Tommy
Vanuatu T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction MT Bulls vs IFIRA Sharks Batsmen: W.Yamak, N Chila, P Tsione
Vanuatu T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction MT Bulls vs IFIRA Sharks All Rounders: S Sandy, N Nipiko, P Matautaava, A Mansale
Vanuatu T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction MT Bulls vs IFIRA Sharks Bowlers: E Mansale, A.Stephen, O Yoseph
Vanuatu T10 Super League 2020 MT Bulls Probable XI vs IFIRA Sharks: Patrick Matautaava, Andrew Mansale, Clement Tommy, Eddie Mansale, Philip Tsione, Nono Chila, Godfrey Mangau, Rival Samson, Darren Wotu, Marcel Taea, Wamjeo Watu.
Vanuatu T10 Super League 2020 IFIRA Sharks Probable XI vs MT Bulls: Nalin Nipiko, William Yamak, Jamal Vira, Bethan Moli, Apolinaire Stephen, Niko Unavalu, Fernando Laumae, Vince Vira, Alex Stephen, Stephane Sandy, Michael Avcock, Obed Yoseph.
