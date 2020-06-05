Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

MTB vs MFE Dream11 Team Prediction, Vanuatu T10 League 2020 MT Bulls vs Mighty Efate Panthers – Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips

In the seventh match of the ongoing Vanuatu T10 League 2020, MT Bulls (MTB) will take on Mighty Efate Panthers (MFE) on Saturday, June 6.

Trending Desk |June 5, 2020, 8:16 PM IST
Vanuatu T10 League 2020 MTB vs MFE Dream11 Team Prediction Vanuatu T10 League 2020 – Cricket Fantasy Prediction Tips

In the seventh match of the ongoing Vanuatu T10 League 2020, MT Bulls (MTB) will take on Mighty Efate Panthers (MFE) on Saturday, June 6. Like all other games of the tournament, the match will be played at the Vanuatu Cricket Ground at Hybrid Oval. The Vanuatu T10 League 2020 MTB vs MFE fixture is scheduled for 7:30 am IST.

The two teams have come face-to-face twice in the entire tournament so far, managing to win one each. While losing this match will be an end to MT Bulls dreams to play further in the league, the Mighty Efate Panthers will be securing their place in the finals on winning this match.

MTB are currently at the bottom position, with just 2 points in their kitty. In the four matches played so far, MTB have managed to win just one at the cost of losing three matches.

In India, cricket fans can watch the live broadcast of the Vanuatu T10 League 2020 MT Bulls vs Mighty Efate Panthers clash on Sony Six, Sony ESPN and 1Sports. One can also live stream the Vanuatu T10 League 2020 MTB vs MFE match on SonyLiv, Now TV, SuperSport Live, Willow TV Online or Rooter.

Vanuatu T10 Super League 2020 MT Bulls vs Mighty Efate Panthers: Weather and pitch report

Keeping the weather forecast in mind, the pitch seems to be neutral for Saturday’s match. It will be more favourable to pacers and batsmen. Spinners might get little support from this pitch.

Vanuatu T10 League 2020 MT Bulls vs Mighty Efate Panthers: Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Vanuatu T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction MTB vs MFE, MT Bulls vs Mighty Efate Panthers Captain: Joshua Rasu

Vanuatu T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction MTB vs MFE, MT Bulls vs Mighty Efate Panthers Vice Captain: Andrew Mansale

Vanuatu T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction MTB vs MFE, MT Bulls vs Mighty Efate Panthers Wicket Keeper: Clement Tommy

Vanuatu T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction MTB vs MFE, MT Bulls vs Mighty Efate Panthers Batsmen: Joshua Rasu, Lazaro Carlot, Philip Tsione

Vanuatu T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction MTB vs MFE, MT Bulls vs Mighty Efate Panthers All Rounders: Andrew Mansale, Patrick Matautaava, Simpson Obed, Darren Wotu

Vanuatu T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction MTB vs MFE, MT Bulls vs Mighty Efate Panthers Bowlers: Eddie Mansale, Tony Tamata, Wesley Vira

Vanuatu T10 Super League 2020 MT Bulls Probable XI vs Mighty Efate Panthers: Clement Tommy, Patrick Matautaava, Andrew Mansale, Philip Tsione, Eddie Mansale, Godfrey Mangau, Wamjeo Wotu, Marcel Taea, Nono Chila, Rival Samson, Darren Wotu.

Vanuatu T10 Super League 2020 Mighty Efate Panthers Probable XI vs MT Bulls: Joshua Rasu, Lazaro Carlot, Jarryd Allan, Wesley Vira, Simpson Obed, McMillan Markia, Alfred Carlot, Selwyn Garae, Kendy Kenneth, Kenny Tari, Tony Tamata

