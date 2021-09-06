MTC vs BKK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Today's match, September 6 09:30 AM IST

MTC vs BKK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s match between Masters Cricket Club and BK-55: The Kerala Club Championship is only getting more thrilling, a win is important for each side and in Match 13 of the KCC, Masters Cricket Club (MTC) take on BK-55 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha, Kerala from 9:30 AM IST onwards. Masters Cricket Club will play their first match of the league against BKK.

MTC in its last encounter of the Kerala Club Championship beat Tripunithura Cricket Club by 6 wickets whereas BK-55 also beat Jolly Rovers by 9 wickets in their last play-off.

Sijomon Joseph, Krishna Prasad, Jamal Jafar, among others, will play a key role for MTC. For BK-55, Salman Nizar, Mannembeth Sreeroop, and Vinoop Manoharan are the important picks.

Fans here can get all details about the MTC vs BKK Dream 11 and MTC vs BKK Predicted XI as well.

MTC vs BKK CPL Telecast

The Masters Cricket Club vs BK-55 CPL match will not be broadcasted.

MTC vs BKK CPL Live Streaming Online

The CPL MTC vs BKK will be streamed online live on the Fancode App and website.

MTC vs BKK Match Details

The Kerala Club Championship (CPL) between Masters Cricket Club and BK-55 will be played on September 6, Monday at 09:30 AM IST at Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha, Kerala.

MTC vs BKK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Krishna Prasad

Vice-Captain- Akshay Chandran

Suggested Playing XI for MTC vs BKK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Vishnu Raj, Muhammed Kaif

Batsmen: Jafar Jamal, Krishna Prasad, Neeraj Kumar, Salman Nizar

All-rounders: Akshat Chandran, Abhishek Mohan

Bowlers: MT Muhammed Faisal, Sijomon Joseph, Ahmed Farzeen, Bharath Soorya M

Masters Cricket Club vs BK-55 CPL Possible starting line-ups:

Masters Cricket Club Predicted Starting line-up: Jafar Jamal, Rohan Kunnummal, Krishna Prasad, Abhishek Nair, Vishnu Raj (WK), Abhishek Mohan, Vaisakh Chandran, Bharath Soorya M, Sijomon Joseph, Fazil Fanoos, AG Amal.

BK-55 Predicted Starting line-up: Salman Nizar, Neeraj Kumar, Mannembeth Sreeroop, Ashiq Ali, Muhammed Kaif (WK), Akshay Chandran, Vinoop Manoharan, Ahmed Farzeen, Athif Bin Ashraf, Muhammed Afriedh, MT Muhammed Faisal.

