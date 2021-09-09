MTC vs JRO Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Kerala Club Championship 2021 match, September 09, 01:30 PM IST

MTC vs JRO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Kerala Club Championship 2021 between Masters Cricket Club and Jolly Rovers: Masters Cricket Club will cross swords with Jolly Rovers in the 20th match of the Kerala Club Championship 2021. The game will be played on September 09, Thursday, at 01:30 PM IST at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha. Masters Cricket Club and Jolly Rovers are expected to entertain the viewers with a nail-biting affair as both the teams are enjoying a similar ride in the competition.

Masters Cricket Club didn’t get off to an ideal start in KCA 2021 as they lost their opening match to Prathibha CC by one run. The team scripted a comeback in their next match as they defeated Tripunithura CC by six wickets. However, Masters failed to keep the momentum going and ended up on the losing side against Eranakulam CC. With one victory from three league matches, the franchise is seventh in the points table.

Jolly Rovers, on the other hand, are languishing at the ninth position in the points table. Just like Masters CC, Jolly Rovers have also won one league game while losing two matches. Their only victory in the tournament came against Tripunithura CC by 19 runs.

Ahead of the match between Masters Cricket Club and Jolly Rovers; here is everything you need to know:

MTC vs JRO Telecast

Masters Cricket Club vs Jolly Rovers match will not be broadcasted in India.

MTC vs JRO Live Streaming

The match between MTC and JRO will be streamed live on FanCode.

MTC vs JRO Match Details

The 20th match of the Kerala Club Championship 2021 will be played between Masters Cricket Club and Jolly Rovers at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha on September 09, Thursday at 01:30 PM IST.

MTC vs JRO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Abhishek Mohan

Vice-Captain - Sijomon Joseph

Suggested Playing XI for MTC vs JRO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nikhil-T

Batsmen: Jafar Jamal, Rohan Kunnummel, Anand Krishnan

All-rounders: Abhishek Mohan, Sijomon Joseph, M Rabin-Krishna, Mohammed Shafeeq-M

Bowlers: Vishweshwar A Suresh, Vaisakh Chandran, Vignesh Puthur

MTC vs JRO Probable XIs:

Masters Cricket Club: Atul Diamond, Jafar Jamal, Vishnu Raj(wk), Vishweshwar Suresh, J Ananthakrishnan, Amal A G, Rohan Kunnummel, Krishna Prasad, Abhishek Mohan, Sijomon Joseph, Vaishak Chandran

Jolly Rovers: Shabin Pasha, Sreerag V K, Anand Krishnan, Mohammed Shafeeq, Saly Samson, Mohammed Shameel, Jubin N K, Mohammed Ishaque, Nikhil T(wk), Rabin Krishnan, Vignesh Puthur

