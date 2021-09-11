MTC vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Kerala Club Championship 2021, September 11, 1:30 PM IST

MTC vs PRC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Kerala Club Championship 2021 between Masters Cricket Club and Prathibha Cricket Club: Masters Cricket Club will lock horns with Prathibha Cricket Club in the 24th match of the Kerala Club Championship 2021. The fixture will be played on September 11, Saturday at 01:30 PM IST at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha.

Masters Cricket Club have performed decently in the T20 competition. The team has secured victory in two league games while losing as many fixtures. With four points in their kitty, Masters Cricket Club are sixth in the points table. The team will be riding on confidence as they outclassed Jolly Rovers in their most recent game by 34 runs.

Prathibha Cricket Club, on the other hand, are currently atop the Kerala Club Championship 2021 standings. The team has featured in a total of seven league games so far, winning two and losing one. Prathibha’s four T20 matches were washed out due to rain. The team didn’t enjoy an ideal outing in their last match as they suffered a loss against Eranakulam Cricket Club by six wickets.

Ahead of the match between Masters Cricket Club and Prathibha Cricket Club; here is everything you need to know:

MTC vs PRC Telecast

Masters Cricket Club vs Prathibha Cricket Club match will not be broadcast in India.

MTC vs PRC Live Streaming

The MTC vs PRC game is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MTC vs PRC Match Details

The 24th match of the Kerala Club Championship 2021 will be played between Masters Cricket Club and Prathibha Cricket Club at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha on September 11, Saturday at 01:30 PM IST.

MTC vs PRC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rohan Kunnummel

Vice-captain: Abhishek Mohan

Suggested Playing XI for MTC vs PRC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Vishnu Raj

Batsmen: VA Jagadeesh, Vyshak Chandran, Jafar Jamal, Rohan Kunnummel

All-rounders: Sharafuddeen NM, Sijomon Joseph, Abhishek Mohan

Bowlers: Midhun PK, Vishweshwar A Suresh, Vaishak Chandran

MTC vs PRC Probable XIs

Masters Cricket Club: Rohan Kunnummel, Atul Diamond, Abhishek Mohan, Amal A G, Ananthakrishnan J, Vishnu Raj, Krishna Prasad, Sijomon Joseph, Jafar Jamal, Vaishak Chandran, Vishweshwar A Suresh

Prathibha Cricket Club: Vyshak Chandran, VA Jagadeesh, Sandeep S, Midhun PK, Hanas Ahmed, Karimuttathu Rakesh, Sharafuddeen N M, Muhammad Irshad, Rahul Dev, Nidheesh Dineshan, Aswanth S Sanker

