MTD vs AUK Dream11 Team Prediction For Today: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ECS T10 Malta 2021 1st Semi-final, December 4, 2:00 PM IST

MTD vs AUK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malta 2021 between Mater Dei and Atlas UTC Knights: The 1st semi-final of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 will see the Mater Dei (MTD) face Atlas UTC Knights (AUK) on Saturday, December 4. The match will take place at the Marsa Sports Club, in Malta and the game is scheduled to start at 2:00 pm IST.

MTD won five of their eight games in the league stages and ended at the summit spot on the Group A points table. Their quarterfinal match against Royal Strikers was abandoned due to inclement weather.

AUK, on the other hand, have had the same win loss record in the league phase, which placed them on the second spot in Group B standings. They won the quarterfinal match against Southern Crusaders by 23 runs on Friday.

The stakes will be high for both sides heading into the first semi-final of the tournament.

Ahead of the match between Mater Dei and Atlas UTC Knights; here is everything you need to know:

MTD vs AUK Telecast

The Mater Dei vs Atlas UTC Knights match will not be broadcast in India.

MTD vs AUK Live Streaming

The match between MTD vs AUK is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MTD vs AUK Match Details

The 1st semi-final between MTD vs AUK will be played at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Saturday, December 4 at 2:00 pm IST.

MTD vs AUK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Samuel Stanislaus

Vice-captain: Basil George

Suggested Playing XI for MTD vs AUK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Avinash Dileep

Batters: Samuel Stanislaus, Imran Ameer, Pintu Ghosh

Allrounders: Basil George, Azeem Sathi, Muthu Mutuk

Bowlers: Justin Shaju, Michael Nazir, Nithin Babu, Edward Mahima

MTD vs AUK Probable XIs

Mater Dei: Azeem Sathi, Imran Ameer, Anil Qadir, Micheal Nazir, Sam Aquilina, Cornelius Younus, Muthu Mutuk, Pintu Ghosh, Bilal Khan, Muhammad Zubbair, Edward Mahima

Atlas UTC Knights: Samuel Stanislaus, Avinash Dileep, Justin Shaju, Al Ameen Abdul, Sujesh Appu, Nithin Babu, Sarath Babu, Amal Babu, Muhammed Jameel, Niyas Pullariyil, Nithin Sunny

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here