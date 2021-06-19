MTD vs GOZ Dream11 Prediction And Full Players: Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Malta 2021 Match, June 19, 4:30 pm IST Saturday

MTD vs GOZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malta 2021 between Mater Dei and Gozo: Mater Dei will lock horns with Gozo in the upcoming matches of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Malta. The matches will be played at the Mater Dei Sports Club in Malta on June 19, Saturday at 04:30 pm IST and 06:30 pm IST.

Mater Dei started the T10 tournament on a losing note as they lost their first two matches against Overseas. However, the team bounced back strongly as they registered convincing victories against Swieqi United by nine wickets and 35 runs respectively. With two victories and two defeats, Mater Die are placed at the third position on the Group B points table.

Gozo, on the other hand, lost their first three matches in the ECS T10 Malta 2021. However, Gozo didn’t let the consecutive defeats dampen their spirits. The team finally returned back to the winning ways as they registered a victory in their match against Swieqi United. However, they are placed at the last position on Group B points table.

Ahead of the match between Mater Dei and Gozo; here is everything you need to know:

MTD vs GOZ Telecast

The Mater Dei vs Gozo match will not be broadcast in India.

MTD vs GOZ Live Streaming

The match between MTD vs GOZ is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

MTD vs GOZ Match Details

The upcoming matches of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 will be played between Mater Dei and Gozo at the Mater Dei Sports Club in Malta on June 19, Saturday at 04:30 pm IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 06:30 pm IST.

MTD vs GOZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Milton Devasia

Vice-Captain - Sam Aquilina

Suggested Playing XI for MTD vs GOZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Sam Aquilina, Ajeesh Antony

Batsmen: Cornelius Younus, Milton Devasia, Siljo Varkey

All-rounders: Michael Nazir, Azeem Sathi, Senthil Raj

Bowlers: Salman Khan, Muthu Kumaran, Sandeep Sasikumar

MTD vs GOZ Probable XIs

Mater Dei: Azeem Sathi, Cornelius Younus, Michael Nazir, Shrijay Patel, Sam Aquilina (c & wk), Muthu Kumaran, Salman Khan, Faisal Naeem, Mohit Panchal, Terminder Sappal

Gozo: Ajeesh Antony, Jerin Jacob (c), Senthil Raj, Shibil Palakkalappil, Milton Devasia, Sandeep Sasikumar, Siljo Varkey, Basil Scaria, Tanu Babu (wk), Aji Wilson, Saikumar Nellikkunnu

