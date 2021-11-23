MTD vs MSW Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021, November 23, 1:00 PM IST

MTD vs MSW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021 match between Mater Dei and Msida Warriors: Mater Dei and Msida Warriors will lock horns with each other in the fifth and sixth matches of the ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021. The two back-to-back matches will be hosted at the Marsa Sports Complex at 1:00 PM IST and 3:00 PM IST, respectively, on November 23, Tuesday.
Mater Dei will be playing their first match on Tuesday and thus, the team might take time to adjust to the playing conditions and pitch. Having said that, Mater have picked a balanced squad and they have all the resources to kickstart their campaign on a winning note.
Msida Warriors, on the other hand, are experiencing a decent ride in the competition. The team defeated Southern Crusaders by six wickets as they easily chased the score of 54 runs. However, Msida failed to continue the domination as they succumbed to a 19-run loss against Crusaders in their second match.
Ahead of the match between Mater Dei and Msida Warriors; here is everything you need to know:
MTD vs MSW Telecast
There will be no telecast of the Mater Dei vs Msida Warriors match in India.
MTD vs MSW Live Streaming
The live streaming of the Mater Dei vs Msida Warriors encounter will be available on the FanCode app and website.
MTD vs MSW Match Details
Mater Dei will be playing against Msida Warriors at the Marsa Sports Complex at 1:00 PM IST on November 23, Tuesday.
MTD vs MSW Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Shijil Joy
Vice-captain: Azeem Sathi
Suggested Playing XI for MTD vs MSW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Wicketkeepers: Sam Aquilina
Batters: Renil Paul, Suleman Muhammad, Ratish Nair
Allrounders: Michael Nazir, Azeem Sathi, Divyesh Kumar, Joy Mathai
Bowlers: Muhammad Zubbair, Shijil Joy, Rency Jacob
MTD vs MSW Probable XIs
Mater Dei: Shamoon Liaqat, Sam Aquilina, Michael Nazir, Muthu Mutuk, Azeem Sathi, Cornelius Younus, Rupan Das, Rency Jacob, Muhammad Zubbair, Salman Khan, Suleman Muhammad
Msida Warriors: Tony Louis, Sreejith Mohanan, Rockey Dianish (wk), Renil Paul, Ratish Nair, Joy Mathai, Shijil Joy (c), Divyesh Kumar, Nandulal Sivan, Sajith Sukumaran, Sebin Joseph
