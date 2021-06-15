MTD vs OVR Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable 11s For Today’s ECS T10 Malta 2021 Match, June 15, 12:30 pm IST Tuesday

MTD vs OVR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malta 2021 between Mater Dei and Overseas: Mater Dei will be up against Overseas in the fifth and sixth matches of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Malta. Both the matches will be played at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on June 15, Tuesday at 12:30 pm IST and 02:30 pm IST, respectively.

Mater Dei will be making their debut in the ECS tournament with the match against Overseas. Mater Die have managed to impress by delivering some stunning performances in the local tournaments for the past four seasons. The franchise has a well-balanced side and will be hoping to make a mark on their debut.

Overseas, on the other hand, experienced a torrid outing in the 2020 edition of the ECS T10 Malta. Overseas finished at the fifth position after securing victory in just four matches out of ten league games. This time around, the team will be hoping to forget their demons of the past and start their campaign with a victory.

Ahead of the match between Mater Dei and Overseas; here is everything you need to know:

MTD vs OVR Telecast

The Mater Dei vs Overseas match will not be broadcast in India.

MTD vs OVR Live Streaming

The match between MTD vs OVR is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MTD vs OVR Match Details

The upcoming matches of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 will be played between Mater Dei and Overseas at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on June 15, Tuesday at 12:30 pm IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 02:30 pm IST.

MTD vs OVR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Michael Nazir

Vice-Captain: Andrew Naudi

Suggested Playing XI for MTD vs OVR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Clyde Palmer

Batsmen: Andrew Naudi, Muthu Kumaran, Charl Kleinepunte

All-rounders: Michael Nazir, Jurg Hirschi, Uday Maclean, Mohammed Sanawar

Bowlers: David Marks, Jack Barritt, Faizal Naeem

MTD vs OVR Probable XIs:

Mater Dei: Sam Aquilina, Shamoon Liaqat, Cornelius Younus, Azeem Sathi, Sharooon Lazar, Faizal Naeem, Atif Sharazy, Muthu Kumaran, Michael Nazir, Uday Maclean, Mohammed Sanawar

Overseas: Andrew Naudi, Heinrich Gericke, Charl Kleinepunte, Gerald Sant, Clyde Palmer, Jurg Hirschi, Sean Byrne, Christo Viljoen, David Marks, Jack Barritt, Matthew Towns

