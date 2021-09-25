MTI vs BRB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Assam T20 2021 match, September 25, 9:00 AM IST

MTI vs BRB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Assam T20 2021 between Manas Tigers and Brahmaputra Boys: In the 15th match of the 2021 edition of the Assam T20 League, Manas Tigers will square off against Brahmaputra Boys. The two sides will lock horns with each other at the Judges Field in Guwahati on September 25, Saturday at9:00 AM IST. Brahmaputra Boys are likely to dominate the contest on Saturday as they have been performing well in the competition.

Brahmaputra Boys are a team to beat in the T20 Championship. The team has won two out of four league matches while their one match was washed out due to rain. With ten points to their credit, Brahmaputra are second in the points table. The team will have the momentum on their side as they defeated Subansiri Champs by 36 runs in their most recent game.

On the other hand, Manas Tigers have failed to make an impact in the Assam T20 league. The team has lost their games while their one match was washed out. Tigers were last beaten by Dihing Patkai Riders by six wickets. Playing the game on Saturday, the Tigers will be hoping to end the search for their first victory in the league.

Ahead of the match between Manas Tigers and Brahmaputra Boys; here is everything you need to know:

MTI vs BRB Telecast

The Manas Tigers vs Brahmaputra Boys match will not be broadcasted in India.

MTI vs BRB Live Streaming

Manas Tigers vs Brahmaputra Boys will be live-streamed on Fancode.

MTI vs BRB Match Details

The 15th match of the Assam T20 2021 will be played between Manas Tigers and Brahmaputra Boys at the Judges Field in Guwahati on September 25, Saturday at 9:00 AM IST.

MTI vs BRB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rishav Das

Vice-Captain:Mukhtar Hussain

Suggested Playing XI for MTI vs BRB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Anurag Talukdar

Batsmen: Rishav Das, Romario Sharma, Nihar Deka

All-rounders: Pallavkumar Das, Mrinmoy Dutta, Biplab Saikia, Gunjan Deka

Bowlers: Amlanjyoti Das, Mukhtar Hussain, Dharani Rabha

MTI vs BRB Probable XIs:

Manas Tigers: Dharani Rabha, Mrinmoy Dutta, Roshan Basfor, Nihar Deka, Aman Chetry, Pallavkumar Das (c), Amlanjyoti Das, Abdul Ajij Khuraishi, Erik Roy (wk), Dipok Gohain, Romario Sharma

Brahmaputra Boys: Bishal Roy, Nilotpal Das, Sourav Saha, Gunjan Deka, Mukhtar Hussain, Anurag Talukdar (wk), Rishav Das, Pushparaj Sharma, Kunal Sarma, Chanakya Sarma, Biplab Saikia

