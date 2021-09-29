MTI vs BRB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Assam T20 2021 Match, September 29, 9:00 AM IST

MTI vs BRB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Assam T20 2021 between Manas Tigers and Brahmaputra Boys: In the 23rd match of the 2021 edition of the Assam T20 League, Manas Tigers will go head-to-head against Brahmaputra Boys. The two sides will lock horns with each other at the Judges Field in Guwahati on September 29, Wednesday at 9:00 AM IST. Brahmaputra Boys are likely to dominate the contest as the last match between the two sides was won by the Brahmaputra by one wicket.

Brahmaputra Boys have performed relatively well in the competition and are likely to qualify for the playoffs. The team has secured victory in four out of their seven league matches. The Brahmaputra will be low on confidence on Wednesday as they registered a 24-run loss against Subansiri Champs.

On the other hand, Manas Tigers have been disastrous in the T20 extravaganza. The team is yet to win a single game in Assam T20 as they lost their six matches while one game was washed out due to rain. The team is out from the race for qualifying for the second stage of the competition. They can now only play spoilsport for the other teams.

Ahead of the match between Manas Tigers and Brahmaputra Boys; here is everything you need to know:

MTI vs BRB Telecast

The Manas Tigers vs Brahmaputra Boys match will not be broadcasted.

MTI vs BRB Live Streaming

Manas Tigers vs Brahmaputra Boys will be live-streamed on Fancode.

MTI vs BRB Match Details

The 23rd match of the Assam T20 2021 will be played between Manas Tigers and Brahmaputra Boys at the Judges Field in Guwahati on September 29, Wednesday at 9:00 AM IST.

MTI vs BRB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Rishav Das

Vice-Captain- Amlanjyoti Das

Suggested Playing XI for MTI vs BRB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Anurag Talukdar, Erik Roy

Batters: Rishav Das, Sourav Saha, Nilotpal Das

All-rounders: Krishna Das, Abdul Ajij Khuraishi, Amlanjyoti Das

Bowlers: Mukhtar Hussain, Dipok Gohain, Dharani Rabha

MTI vs BRB Probable XIs:

Manas Tigers: Amlanjyoti Das, Erik Roy, Dharani Rabha, Romario Sharma, Nihar Deka, Pallavkumar Das (c), Mrinmoy Dutta, Hrishikesh Bora, Dipok Gohain, Gaurav Talukdar (wk), Abdul Ajij Khuraish

Brahmaputra Boys: Sourav Kumar Saha, Krishna Das, Nilotpal Das, Sourav Saha, Vishal Roy JR, Rishav Das (c), Mukhtar Hussain, Chanakya Sarma, Pushparaj Sharma, Anurag Talukdar (wk), Bishal Roy

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here