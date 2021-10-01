MTI vs DPR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Assam T20 2021 Match, October 01, 01:00 PM IST

MTI vs DPR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Assam T20 2021 between Manas Tigers and Dihing Patkai Riders: Manas Tigers will be playing their last league match of the Assam T20 2021 against Dihing Patkai Riders. The two sides will lock horns with each other at the Judges Field in Guwahati on October 01, Friday at 01:00 PM IST. It will be a dead rubber on Friday as both Manas Tigers and Dihing Patkai Riders are out from the playoff race.

The two teams didn’t perform well in the competition and are thus reeling at the bottom in the points table. Manas Tigers find themselves at the second-last place with ten points and two victories from nine league matches.

On the other hand, Dihing Patkai Riders are languishing at rock bottom with just one win out of eight league matches. Since the two teams are already out from the playoff race, they will be playing for pride and to give a good end to their campaign in the T20 league.

Ahead of the match between Manas Tigers and Dihing Patkai Riders; here is everything you need to know:

MTI vs DPR Telecast

The Manas Tigers vs Dihing Patkai Riders match will not be broadcasted.

MTI vs DPR Live Streaming

Assam T20 2021 is live-streamed on Fancode.

MTI vs DPR Match Details

The 28th match of the Assam T20 2021 will be played between Manas Tigers and Dihing Patkai Riders at the Judges Field in Guwahati on October 01, Friday at 01:00 PM IST.

MTI vs DPR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Pallavkumar Das

Vice-Captain- Erik Roy

Suggested Playing XI for MTI vs DPR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Abhishek Thakuri, Erik Roy

Batters: Romario Sharma, Denish Ahmed, Rahul Hazarika

All-rounders: Sibsankar Roy, Abdul Ajij Khuraishi, Pallavkumar Das

Bowlers: Amlanjyoti Das, Rituraj Biswas, Dharani Rabha

MTI vs DPR Probable XIs:

Manas Tigers: Ruhinandan Pegu, Rituraj Biswas, Arup Das, Rahul Hazarika, Sibsankar Roy (c), Asif Wasimul Haque, Rabi Chetri, Anand Sharma, Rajat Khan, Denish Ahmed, Abhishek Thakuri(wk)

Dihing Patkai Riders: Amlanjyoti Das, Romario Sharma, Roshan Basfor, Nihar Deka, Erik Roy (wk), Dharani Rabha, Mrinmoy Dutta, Dipok Gohain, Pallavkumar Das (c), Aman Chetry, Abdul Ajij Khuraishi.

