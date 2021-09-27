MTI vs KAH Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Assam T20 2021 match, September 27, 9:00 AM IST

MTI vs KAH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Assam T20 2021 between Manas Tigers and Kaziranga Heroes: In the 19th match of the 2021 edition of the Assam T20 League, Manas Tigers will square off against Kaziranga Heroes. The two sides will lock horns at the Judges Field in Guwahati on September 27, Monday at 9:00 AM IST. Both the teams haven’t shown their true potential in the league so far and thus will be desperate to make a comeback on Monday.

Kaziranga Heroes are sitting in the fourth place with just two wins from six league matches. The team has lost their last two matches on a trot as they were outplayed by Barak Bravehearts and Subansiri Champs by seven wickets and 22 runs, respectively.

On the other hand, Manas Tigers are reeling at the rock-bottom in the standings with no victory from five league matches. There chances of reaching the second stage of the league have almost vanished.

Ahead of the match between Manas Tigers and Kaziranga Heroes; here is everything you need to know:

MTI vs KAH Telecast

The Manas Tigers vs Kaziranga Heroes match will not be broadcasted in India.

MTI vs KAH Live Streaming

Manas Tigers vs Kaziranga Heroes match will be live-streamed on Fancode.

MTI vs KAH Match Details

The 19th match of the Assam T20 2021 will be played between Manas Tigers and Kaziranga Heroes at the Judges Field in Guwahati on September 27, Monday at 9:00 AM IST.

MTI vs KAH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Abhilash Gogoi

Vice-Captain: Romario Sharma

Suggested Playing XI for MTI vs KAH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Erik Roy

Batters: Danish Das, Bishal Saha, Romario Sharma

All-rounders: Pallavkumar Das, Abhilash Gogoi, Amit Sinha, Mrinmoy Dutta

Bowlers: Ranjit Mali, Dasarath Kumar, Amlanjyoti Das

MTI vs KAH Probable XIs:

Manas Tigers: Aman Chetry, Mrinmoy Dutta, Pallavkumar Das (c), Nihar Deka, Romario Sharma, Erik Roy (wk), Roshan Basfor, Deepak Gohain, Dharani Rabha, Abdul Khureshi, Amlanjyoti Das

Kaziranga Heroes: Kalam Raiza, Ranjit Mali, Pritam Debnath, Denish Das, Bishal Saha, Amit Sinha (c), Sandip Mazumder, Bhaskar Das, Dasarath Kumar, Abhilash Gogoi, Hrishikesh Tamuli (wk)

