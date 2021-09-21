MTI vs SBC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Assam T20 2021 match, September 21, 9:00 am IST

MTI vs SBC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Assam T20 2021 between Manas Tigers and Subansiri Champs: In the seventh match of the 2021 edition of the Assam T20 League, Manas Tigers will face Subansiri Champs. The two sides will take on each other at the Judges Field in Guwahati on September 21, Tuesday at 9:00 am IST. Subansiri Champs will start the Tuesday encounter as favorites as they have been performing well in the competition.

Subansiri started the T20 league with a victory over Kaziranga Heroes by four wickets in their opening affair. The team’s second game was washed out due to rain without even a ball being bowled. With six points from two matches, Subansiri are second in the points table.

Meanwhile, Manas Tigers have failed to put up a good show. Tigers lost their first game to Barak Bravehearts followed by another defeat against Kaziranga Heroes by 28 runs. Thus, it is no surprise that the team is languishing at the bottom of the points table.

Ahead of the match between Manas Tigers and Subansiri Champs; here is everything you need to know:

MTI vs SBC Telecast

The Manas Tigers vs Subansiri Champs match will not be broadcasted in India.

MTI vs SBC Live Streaming

Assam T20 2021 is live-streamed on Fancode.

MTI vs SBC Match Details

The seventh match of the Assam T20 2021 will be played between Manas Tigers and Subansiri Champs at the Judges Field in Guwahati on September 21, Tuesday at 9:00 am IST.

MTI vs SBC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kunal Sakia

Vice-Captain: Dharani Rabha

Suggested Playing XI for MTI vs SBC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kunal Sakia

Batsmen: Saahil Jain, Romario Sharma, Nihar Deka, Subham Mandal

All-rounders: Pallavkumar Das, Mrinmoy Dutta, Sekhar Barman

Bowlers: Amlanjyoti Das, Siddharth Sharma, Dharani Rabha

MTI vs SBC Probable XIs:

Manas Tigers: Mrinmoy Dutta, Dipok Gohain, Romario Sharma, Roshan Basfor, Nihar Deka, Aman Chetry, Pallavkumar Das (c), Amlanjyoti Das, Dharani Rabha, Abdul Ajij Khuraishi, Erik Roy (wk)

Subansiri Champs: Subham Mandal, Vikram Rawat, Kunal Sakia (c & wk), Manashjyoti Gogoi, Sunzow Brahma, Siddharth Sharma, Sunil Lachit, Mekhail Doley, Saahil Jain, Raj Agarwal, Sekhar Barman

