- 3rd ODI - 28 May, 2021Match Ended286/6(50.0) RR 5.72
SL
BAN189/10(42.3) RR 4.45
Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 97 runs
- 2nd ODI - 25 May, 2021Match Ended246/10(48.1) RR 5.11
BAN
SL141/9(40.0) RR 3.53
Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 103 runs (D/L method)
MTSV vs FCT Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Kiel 2021 Match, June 1, 4:30 pm IST
Check here MTSV vs FCT Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the ECS T10 Kiel 2021 match between Moorburger TSV and First Contact. Also, check the schedule of the Moorburger TSV vs First Contact match.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: June 1, 2021, 11:56 AM IST
MTSV vs FCT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Kiel 2021 between Moorburger TSV and First Contact: In the upcoming 7th and 8th match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Kiel, Moorburger TSV will lock horns against First Contact. Both the matches are scheduled to be played at Kiel Cricket Ground in Kiel on June 1, Tuesday at 04:30 pm IST and 06:30 pm IST, respectively.
Moorburger TSV succumbed to a torrid start in the ECS T10 Kiel 2021. Moorburger TSV lost their both opening games against Kieler HTC by 10 wickets and 34 runs, respectively. They are currently languishing at the last position on the points table.
First Contact also had a similar experience as they lost their first two matches against MTV Stallions. In the first match against MTV Stallions, First Contact were defeated by eight wickets while they lost the second fixture by 39 runs. Contact are placed just ahead of Moorburger TSV on the points table.
Ahead of the match between Moorburger TSV and First Contact; here is everything you need to know:
MTSV vs FCT Telecast
The Moorburger TSV vs First Contact match will not be broadcast in India.
MTSV vs FCT Live Streaming
The match between MTSV vs FCT is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website
MTSV vs FCT Match Details
The 7th match of the ECS T10 Kiel 2021 will be played between Moorburger TSV and First Contact at the Kiel Cricket Ground in Kiel at 04:30 pm IST on June 1, Tuesday. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 06:30 pm IST.
MTSV vs FCT Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Zakirullah Zakhil
Vice-Captain: Aditya Gopinath
Suggested Playing XI for MTSV vs FCT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Wicketkeepers: Deepak Prakash, Mohammad Akbar Jabarkhel
Batsmen: Faizan Farooq, Imran Khan Hassan, Shaukat Ali, Harish Chidanandappa
All-rounders: Aditya Gopinath, Zakirullah Zakhil
Bowlers: Shardul Joshi, Shreyas Dutta, Salman Haider
MTSV vs FCT Probable XIs
Moorburger TSV: Aditya Gopinath, Azizgul Khalil, Arun Prakash, Deepak Prakash (wk), Faizan Farooq, Harish Chidanandappa, Imran Tariq, Sachin Tawde (c) (wk), Samjit Chandran, Shardul Joshi, Shreyas Dutta
First Contact: Abdulrahman Amarkhail, Mohammad Akbar Jabarkhel (wk), Aziz Ullah, Hasil Momand, Imran Khan Hassan, Sadam Sherzad, Mohammad Sharif Safi (c), Salman Haider, Shaukat Ali, Zahir Shah Zakhil, Zakirullah Zakhil
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
|FULL Ranking