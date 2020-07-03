Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES KUMMERFELD, 2020 2nd Semi-Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 03 July, 2020

1ST INN

MTV Stallions *

57/2 (5.4)

MTV Stallions
v/s
SG Findorff E.V
SG Findorff E.V

SG Findorff E.V elected to field

MTV vs FDF Dream11 Team ECS T10 Kummerfeld 2020 MTV Stallions vs SG Findorff EV – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 3, 2020

MTV vs FDF Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / MTV vs FDF Dream11 Best Picks / MTV vs FDF Dream11 Captain / MTV vs FDF Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |July 3, 2020, 1:35 PM IST
MTV vs FDF Dream11 Team ECS T10 Kummerfeld 2020 MTV Stallions vs SG Findorff EV – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 3, 2020

MTV vs FDF Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Kummerfeld 2020 | European Cricket Network (ECN) and Deutscher Cricket Bund (DCB)’s Dream11 European Cricket Series Kummerfeld, starts June 29 in Kummerfeld, Germany. Dream11 European Cricket Series Kummerfeld provides an opportunity for six teams from Northern Germany and numerous German internationals to showcase their skills to a global audience, over five days in 20 exciting T10 matches from Monday June 29 to Friday 3 July. Over five days, hosts Kummerfelder Sportverein (KSV), ECL19 runners-up SG Findorff (SGF), PSV MTV Stallions (MTV), Polizeisportverein Hann. Münden (PSV), SC Europa (SCE) and PSV MTV Stallions (VFB) will compete in 20 T10 matches to establish the Dream11 European Series Kummerfeld Champions.

MTV vs FDF ECS T10 Kummerfeld 2020 Live Streaming Details

Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode

MTV vs FDF ECS T10 Kummerfeld 2020 Match Details

July 3– 3:00 PM IST from Kummerfeld Sports Verein ground in Germany.

MTV vs FDF ECS T10 Kummerfeld 2020 My Dream11 Team

MTV vs FDF Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Brijesh Prajapati

MTV vs FDF Dream11 Team Batsmen: Aziz Ullah Dawodzy (CAPTAIN), Ahmed Hamid Wardak, Gaurav Singh-Rathore

MTV vs FDF Dream11 Team All-rounders: Shafqat Ashraf, Ammar Khalid (VICE CAPTAIN), Basit Orya, Mohammad Faruq-Arabzai

MTV vs FDF Dream11 Team Bowlers: Ujwal Gadiraju, Rashad Mehmood, Jeevan Bhatt

MTV vs FDF Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

MTV Stallions Surajlal Putta-Motilal, Basit Orya, Mohammad Faruq-Arabzai, Gaurav Singh-Rathore (C), Brijesh Prajapati (WK), Prakash Singh, Prashanth Potharlanka, Iitikhar Yakoob-Ali, Saidul Islam, Ujwal Gadiraju, Ehsanollah Moman.

SG Findorff EV Shafqat Ashraf, Ahmed Hamid Wardak, Aziz Ullah Dawodzy, Ammar Khalid, Ghullam Farooq Amirie, Rashad Mehmood, Fakhar Ahmed (WK), Alexander Knapman, Giriraj Manoharan, Luqman Ahmad, Jeevan Bhatt.

