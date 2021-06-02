- 3rd ODI - 28 May, 2021Match Ended286/6(50.0) RR 5.72
SL
BAN189/10(42.3) RR 4.45
Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 97 runs
- 2nd ODI - 25 May, 2021Match Ended246/10(48.1) RR 5.11
BAN
SL141/9(40.0) RR 3.53
Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 103 runs (D/L method)
MTV vs MTSV Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Kiel 2021 Match, June 2, 4:30 PM IST Wednesday
Check here MTV vs MTSV Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the ECS T10 Kiel 2021 match between MTV Stallions and Moorburger TSV. Also, check the schedule of the MTV Stallions vs Moorburger TSV match.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: June 2, 2021, 1:48 PM IST
MTV vs MTSV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Kiel 2021 between MTV Stallions and Moorburger TSV: MTV Stallions will face Moorburger TSV in the 11th and 12th match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Kiel. Both the matches will be played at Kiel Cricket Ground in Kiel on June 2, Wednesday at 4:30 pm IST and 6:30 pm IST respectively. MTV Stallions and Moorburger TSV have experienced contrasting rides in the competition thus far.
MTV Stallions are unbeatable in the championship thus far. They are proudly sitting at the top of the points table with four victories under their belt from as many games. In their last encounter, MTV Stallions defeated SG Hameln by a massive margin of 66 runs.
Moorburger TSV, on the other hand, are placed at the second last position on the points table. Thye managed to secure victory in just one match from their four league fixtures. TSV outplayed the First Contact in their previous outing by eight wickets.
Ahead of the match between MTV Stallions and Moorburger TSV; here is everything you need to know:
MTV vs MTSV Telecast
The MTV Stallions vs Moorburger TSV match will not be broadcast in India.
MTV vs MTSV Live Streaming
The match between MTV vs MTSV is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website
MTV vs MTSV Match Details
The upcoming matches of the ECS T10 Kiel 2021 will be played between MTV Stallions and Moorburger TSV at the Kiel Cricket Ground in Kiel on June 2, Wednesday at 4:30 pm IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 06:30 pm IST.
MTV vs MTSV Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain – Aditya Gopinath
Vice-Captain – Basit Orya
Suggested Playing XI for MTV vs MTSV Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Wicketkeepers: Gaurav Rathore, Abhishek Chandrashekar
Batsmen: Basit Orya, Faizan Farooq, Harish Chidanandappa
All-rounders: Faruq Arabzai, Prashanth Potharlanka, Aditya Gopinath
Bowlers: Prakash Singh, Asghar Amarkhil, Aditya Mulay
MTV vs MTSV Probable XIs
MTV Stallions: Basit Orya, Sasanka Sanka, Sachin Mandy Gangareddy, Prashanth Potharlanka, Faruq Arabzai, Iftikhar Yaqoob Ali, Gaurav Rathore (c & wk), Bikram Sehgal, Asghar Amarkhil, Prakash Singh, Ujwal Gadiraju
Moorburger TSV: Abhishek Chandrashekar (c & wk), Deepak Prakash, Imran Khan, Aditya Gopinath, Aditya Mulay, Azizgul Khalil, Arun Prakash, Faizan Farooq, Harish Chidanandappa, Karthik Chandregowda, Samjit Chandran
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
|FULL Ranking