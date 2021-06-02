MTV vs MTSV Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Kiel 2021 Match, June 2, 4:30 PM IST Wednesday

MTV vs MTSV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Kiel 2021 between MTV Stallions and Moorburger TSV: MTV Stallions will face Moorburger TSV in the 11th and 12th match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Kiel. Both the matches will be played at Kiel Cricket Ground in Kiel on June 2, Wednesday at 4:30 pm IST and 6:30 pm IST respectively. MTV Stallions and Moorburger TSV have experienced contrasting rides in the competition thus far.

MTV Stallions are unbeatable in the championship thus far. They are proudly sitting at the top of the points table with four victories under their belt from as many games. In their last encounter, MTV Stallions defeated SG Hameln by a massive margin of 66 runs.

Moorburger TSV, on the other hand, are placed at the second last position on the points table. Thye managed to secure victory in just one match from their four league fixtures. TSV outplayed the First Contact in their previous outing by eight wickets.

Ahead of the match between MTV Stallions and Moorburger TSV; here is everything you need to know:

MTV vs MTSV Telecast

The MTV Stallions vs Moorburger TSV match will not be broadcast in India.

MTV vs MTSV Live Streaming

The match between MTV vs MTSV is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

MTV vs MTSV Match Details

The upcoming matches of the ECS T10 Kiel 2021 will be played between MTV Stallions and Moorburger TSV at the Kiel Cricket Ground in Kiel on June 2, Wednesday at 4:30 pm IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 06:30 pm IST.

MTV vs MTSV Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Aditya Gopinath

Vice-Captain – Basit Orya

Suggested Playing XI for MTV vs MTSV Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Gaurav Rathore, Abhishek Chandrashekar

Batsmen: Basit Orya, Faizan Farooq, Harish Chidanandappa

All-rounders: Faruq Arabzai, Prashanth Potharlanka, Aditya Gopinath

Bowlers: Prakash Singh, Asghar Amarkhil, Aditya Mulay

MTV vs MTSV Probable XIs

MTV Stallions: Basit Orya, Sasanka Sanka, Sachin Mandy Gangareddy, Prashanth Potharlanka, Faruq Arabzai, Iftikhar Yaqoob Ali, Gaurav Rathore (c & wk), Bikram Sehgal, Asghar Amarkhil, Prakash Singh, Ujwal Gadiraju

Moorburger TSV: Abhishek Chandrashekar (c & wk), Deepak Prakash, Imran Khan, Aditya Gopinath, Aditya Mulay, Azizgul Khalil, Arun Prakash, Faizan Farooq, Harish Chidanandappa, Karthik Chandregowda, Samjit Chandran

