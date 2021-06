MTV vs SGH Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's ECS T10 Kiel 2021, June 1 12:30 PM IST Tuesday

MTV vs SGH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For MTV Stallions and SG Hameln ECS T10 Kiel 2021: In the fifth match of the ongoing ECS T10 Kiel 2021 tournament, MTV Stallions will go up against SG Hameln on Tuesday, June 1. The match will be played at the Kiel Cricket Ground and is scheduled to start at 12:30 PM IST.

The Stallions had a inspiring start to their ECS T10 Kiel campaign, winning both their games against First Contact by impressive margins. They successfully chased 65 runs with an over to spare in the first game, while in the second they won by 39 runs. Meanwhile, SG Hameln will be making their ECS debut in this year’s tournament. The team formed in 2019, have some quality players in their ranks and will be looking to make a mark on the ECS circuit.

Both sides will clash in the reverse fixture which is scheduled to begin at 02:30 PM IST at the same venue.

Ahead of the match between MTV Stallions and SG Hameln; here is everything you need to know:

MTV vs SGH Telecast

Not televised in India.

MTV vs SGH Live Streaming

The match between MTV vs SGH is available to livestream on FanCode website and app.

MTV vs SGH Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, June 1 at the Kiel Cricket Ground, in Kiel. The game will start at 12:30 PM IST.

MTV vs SGH captain, vice-captain

Captain: Basit Orya

Vice-captain: Sachin Mandy Gangareddy

MTV vs SGH Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Sachin Mandy Gangareddy

Batsmen: Basit Orya, Rahaman Safi, Suraj Lal Putta Motilal, Saran Revanath

All-rounders: Romal Barakzai, Gaurav Singh Rathore

Bowlers: Ankit Tomar, Mudassar Iqbal, Ujwal Gadiraju, Prakash Singh

MTV vs SGH Probable XIs

MTV Stallions: Basit Orya, Suraj Lal Putta Motilal, Sasanka Sanka, Sachin Mandy Gangareddy (WK), Brijesh Prajapati, Prakash Singh, Gaurav Singh Rathore (C), Asghar Amarkhil, Srinu Tumpara, Thomas McGuinn, Ujwal Gadiraju

SG Hameln: Rahaman Safi, Saran Revanath, Mudassar Iqbal, Thusitha Ratnayake (C, WK), Zarif Gul Mumand, Ankit Kumar, Atta Rahman, Muneeb Mohamad, Romal Barakzai, Saran Kannan, Ankit Tomar

