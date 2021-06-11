MTV vs VFB Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Kiel 2021 Match June 11, 6:30 pm IST Friday

MTV vs VFB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Kiel 2021 between MTV Stallions and VFB Fallersleben: MTV Stallions will lock horns with VFB Fallersleben in the fourth quarter-final of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Kiel. Kiel Cricket Ground in Kiel will host the thrilling affair on June 11, Friday at 06:30 pm IST. MTV Stallions and VFB Fallersleben enjoyed contrasting outings in the league stage of the T10 Championship.

MTV Stallions ended up as the table-toppers of Group A points table. They secured victory in as many as seven league matches while losing just one match. In their last match, MTV secured victory against 1.Kieler HTC by five wickets.

VFB Fallersleben, on the other hand, managed to win just three out of their eight league matches. They are languishing at the last position on the points table with six points. VFB will enter the contest on the back of a defeat against PSV Hann Munden by one wicket.

Ahead of the match between MTV Stallions and VFB Fallersleben; here is everything you need to know:

MTV vs VFB Telecast

The MTV Stallions vs VFB Fallersleben match will not be broadcast in India.

MTV vs VFB Live Streaming

The match between MTV vs VFB is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

MTV vs VFB Match Details

The fourth quarter-final of the ECS T10 Kiel 2021 will be played between MTV Stallions and VFB Fallersleben at the Kiel Cricket Ground in Kiel on June 11, Friday at 06:30 pm IST.

MTV vs VFB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Faruq Arabzai

Vice-Captain - Sunny Rai

Suggested Playing XI for MTV vs VFB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Sachin Mandy, Vedant Shetye

Batsmen: Sasanka Sanka, Basit Orya, Vedant Shetye

All-rounders: Faruq Arabzai, Gaurav Rathore, Yogesh Pai, Sunny Rai

Bowlers: Prakash Singh, Kaustubh Deshpande, Ram Bhumireddy

MTV vs VFB Probable XIs

MTV Stallions: Basit Orya, Sasanka Sanka, Faruq Arabzai, Gaurav Rathore (c), Suraj Lal Putta Motilal, Iftikhar Yaqoob Ali, Brijesh Prajapati, Sachin Mandy (wk), Bikram Sehgal, Prakash Singh, Ujwal Gadiraju

VFB Fallersleben: Sunny Rai, Jatinder Singh, Vedant Shetye (wk), Kumar Muthyala, Sandeep Vasisth, Ali Akram, Yogesh Pai, Ram Bhumireddy, Shivaray Jan (c), Kaustubh Deshpande, Mahesh Badhe

