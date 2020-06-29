Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES KUMMERFELD, 2020 Match 2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 29 June, 2020

2ND INN

MTV Stallions

89 (10.0)

MTV Stallions
v/s
SG Findorff E.V
SG Findorff E.V*

92/1 (6.5)

SG Findorff E.V beat MTV Stallions by 9 wickets

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

MU vs BSE dream11, MU vs BSE dream11 prediction, MU vs BSE dream11 team, MU vs BSE dream11 top picks, MU vs BSE, Dream11, UVA Premier League T20, UVA Premier League T20, UVA Premier League T20 live streaming, UVA Premier League T20 live score, UVA Premier League T20 scorecard, MU vs BSE Scorecard, MU vs BSE live score, Dream11, Dream11 Team, Fantasy Tips

MU vs BSE Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / MU vs BSE Dream11 Best Picks / MU vs BSE Dream11 Captain / MU vs BSE Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |June 29, 2020, 2:00 PM IST
MU vs BSE dream11, MU vs BSE dream11 prediction, MU vs BSE dream11 team, MU vs BSE dream11 top picks, MU vs BSE, Dream11, UVA Premier League T20, UVA Premier League T20, UVA Premier League T20 live streaming, UVA Premier League T20 live score, UVA Premier League T20 scorecard, MU vs BSE Scorecard, MU vs BSE live score, Dream11, Dream11 Team, Fantasy Tips

MU vs BSE Dream11 Team Prediction UVA Premier League T20 | The UVA T20 Premier League will mark the return of competitive cricket to Sri Lanka. The League will have 14 T20 games that will be played between June 29 and July 5. The tournament is a star-studded affair and will feature the likes of Tilakratne Dilshan, Thilan Tushara, Farveez Maharoof and Ajantha Mendis taking part. Four teams - Mahiyanganaya Unilions, Unilions Mahiyanganaya, Badulla Sea Eagles and Badulla Sea Eagles will face off in what promises to be a week of high-intensity action for the UVA T20 Premier League Trophy.

MU vs BSE UVA Premier League T20 Live Streaming Details

Fancode app, YouTube and Facebook Live.

MU vs BSE UVA Premier League T20 Match Details

June 29 – 11:00 PM IST from UVA Badulla Cricket Ground

MU vs BSE UVA Premier League T20 My Dream11 Team

MU vs BSE Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: S Tharanga

MU vs BSE Dream11 Team Batsmen: A Rayapaksha (VICE CAPTAIN), N Pushpakumara, G Lakshan, D Shanaka

MU vs BSE Dream11 Team All-rounders: H Silva (CAPTAIN), M Udrwatte, P Samaraweera

MU vs BSE Dream11 Team Bowlers: T Tushara, A Attapattu, V Karunaratne

MU vs BSE Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Mahiyanganaya Unilions Thilan Tushara (C), Hareen Silva, Manela Udrwatte, Kavidu Gunarathne, Anurudda Rayapaksa, Malinda Lokundttige, Sdnal Elwalage, Bathya Jayasuriya, Hasanjith Munaveera, Amal Attapattu, Nisal Perera, Ganuka Herath, Sriyaan Chandimal, Nuwan Pushpakumara, and Suranga Wikramasinghe.

Badulla Sea Eagles Farveez Maharoof (C), Shehan Ranathunga, Nilanka Jayawardhana, Lahiru Udhesh, Pardeep Samaraweera, Chaturanga Dissanayaka, Gayan Lakshan, Navinda Imalka, Vishwa Karunaratne, Sameera Tharanga,  Rohan Pathirana, Niroshan Chaturanga, Yashtha Madhusanka, Chanaka Mendis, and Dasun Shanaka.

Follow @CricketNext for more

dream11Dream11 teamFantasy TipsMU vs BSEMU vs BSE dream11MU vs BSE dream11 predictionMU vs BSE dream11 teamMU vs BSE dream11 top picksMU vs BSE live scoreMU vs BSE ScorecardUVA Premier League T20UVA Premier League T20 live scoreUVA Premier League T20 live streamingUVA Premier League T20 scorecard

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more