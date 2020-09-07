Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

MUD vs BAR Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Bulgaria MU Dons vs Barbarian CC Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

MU Dons will welcome Barbarian CC on Monday, September 7, in their Group B fixture of the ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 series. The ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 series MU Dons vs Barbarian CC will be played at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia. The ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 series MU Dons vs Barbarian CC fixture will begin at 3.30PM IST. This will be the third match on the first day of the ECS T10 Bulgaria, which begins on Monday. This will be the second match of the series for both MU Dons and Barbarian CC, who will play their first match against University Sofia and Medical University Sofia, respectively.

Trending Desk |September 7, 2020, 12:23 PM IST
BSVB vs BSCR Dream11 Team ECS T10 Dresden Final BSV Britannia vs BSC Rehberge – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – August 14, 2020

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 series MU Dons vs Barbarian CC Live Streaming

Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

MUD VS BAR ECS T10 Bulgaria, MU Dons vs Barbarian CC Live Score / Scorecard

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 series Bulgaria, MU Dons vs Barbarian CC: Match Details

September 7 - 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 MUD vs BAR Dream11 team for MU Dons vs Barbarian CC

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 MUD vs BAR Dream11 prediction, MU Dons vs Barbarian CC captain: A Rehmetulla

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 MUD vs BAR Dream11 prediction, MU Dons vs Barbarian CC vice-captain: N Nankov

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 MUD vs BAR Dream11 prediction, MU Dons vs Barbarian CC wicketkeeper: S Ali, H Boykov Ivanov

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 MUD vs BAR Dream11 prediction, MU Dons vs Barbarian CC batsman: K Dasan, N Robinson, N Nankov

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 MUD vs BAR Dream11 prediction, MU Dons vs Barbarian CC all-rounders: T Suresh, A Rehmetulla, S Clarkson

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 MUD vs BAR Dream11 prediction, MU Dons vs Barbarian CC bowlers: K Sreekumar, R Patel, A Lilov

MUD vs BAR ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020, MU Dons playing 11 against Barbarian CC: Kiran Dasan, Karthik Sreekumar, Sulaiman Ali, Zain Abidi, Sunny Talpur, Umar Naveed, Zain Asif, Thiekshan Suresh, Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Rohan Patel, and Arif Khan

MUD vs BAR ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020, Barbarian CC playing 11 against MU Dons: Krasmir Kavenov, Andre Lilov, Hristo Boykov Ivanov, Boiko Heralanov Ivanov, Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov, Nikolay Nankov, Nick Robinson, Diyan Georgive Shipkov, Stuart Clarkson, Ivaylo, Katzarski, and Ivan Kamburov

Summary: MUD vs BAR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / MUD vs BAR Dream11 Best Picks / MUD vs BAR Dream11 Captain / MUD vs BAR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

