MU Dons will welcome Barbarian CC on Monday, September 7, in their Group B fixture of the ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 series. The ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 series MU Dons vs Barbarian CC will be played at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia. The ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 series MU Dons vs Barbarian CC fixture will begin at 3.30PM IST. This will be the third match on the first day of the ECS T10 Bulgaria, which begins on Monday. This will be the second match of the series for both MU Dons and Barbarian CC, who will play their first match against University Sofia and Medical University Sofia, respectively.
MUD vs BAR Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Bulgaria MU Dons vs Barbarian CC Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
