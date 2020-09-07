MUD vs IBCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Bulgaria, MU Dons vs Indo-Bulgarian CC Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

The fifth match of the ongoing ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 will be played between Indo-Bulgarian CC and MU Dons on the commencing day of the series. This will be the third game of the day for the team MU Dons, while IBCC will be playing their second game of the day. The ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 series MUD vs IBCC will be played at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia.
MU Dons’ first two matches of the day will be played against Medical University Sofia and Barbarian CC. The MUD vs IBCC ECS T10 Rome 2020 series Bulgaria match will be played on Monday, September 7 at 7.30pm IST.
MUD vs IBCC ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 series MU Dons Indo-Bulgarian CC Live Streaming
All the games of the ongoing ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.
MUD vs IBCC ECS T10 Bulgaria, MU Dons vs Indo-Bulgarian CC Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)
MUD vs IBCC ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 series Bulgaria, MU Dons vs Indo-Bulgarian CC: Match Details
September 7 - 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia
ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 MUD vs IBCC Dream11 team for MU Dons vs Indo-Bulgarian CC
ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 MUD vs IBCC Dream11 team for MU Dons vs Indo-Bulgarian CC captain: Rohit Singh
ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 MUD vs IBCC Dream11 team for MU Dons vs Indo-Bulgarian CC vice-captain: Asad-Ali Rehemtulla
ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 MUD vs IBCC Dream11 team for MU Dons vs Indo-Bulgarian CC wicketkeeper: Shafquat Khan
ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 MUD vs IBCC Dream11 team for MU Dons vs Indo-Bulgarian CC batsmen: Gagandeep Singh-I, Sunny Talpur, Zain Asif
ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 MUD vs IBCC Dream11 team for MU Dons vs Indo-Bulgarian CC all-rounders: Asad-Ali Rehemtulla, Rohit Singh, Bakhtiar Tahiri
ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 MUD vs IBCC Dream11 team for MU Dons vs Indo-Bulgarian CC bowlers: Hamid Raza, Umar Naveed, Rohan Patel, Karthik Sreekumar
MUD vs IBCC ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020, Indo-Bulgarian CC playing 11 against MU Dons: Shafquat Khan, Gagandeep Singh-I, Prakash Mishra, Hristo Lakov, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Sid Kulkarni, Satish Ramachandran, Rohit Singh-I, Hamid Raza, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Swarup Nagaraj
MUD vs IBCC ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020, MU Dons playing 11 against Indo-Bulgarian CC: Kiran Dasan, Sunny Talpur, Umar Naveed, Zain Asif, Saim Hussain, Karthik Sreekumar, Sulaiman Ali (WK), Zain Abidi, Asad-Ali Rehemtulla, Arif Khan, Rohan Patel
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
MUD vs IBCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Bulgaria, MU Dons vs Indo-Bulgarian CC Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
MUD vs IBCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / MUD vs IBCC Dream11 Best Picks / MUD vs IBCC Dream11 Captain / MUD vs IBCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
Upcoming Matches
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Wed, 16 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester
Indian Premier League, 2020 | Match 1 | Sat, 19 Sep, 2020
CSK vs MIAbu Dhabi All Fixtures
Team Rankings