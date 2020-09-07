Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

MUD vs IBCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Bulgaria, MU Dons vs Indo-Bulgarian CC Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

MUD vs IBCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / MUD vs IBCC Dream11 Best Picks / MUD vs IBCC Dream11 Captain / MUD vs IBCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Trending Desk |September 7, 2020, 3:25 PM IST
ECS T10 Rome.

The fifth match of the ongoing ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 will be played between Indo-Bulgarian CC and MU Dons on the commencing day of the series. This will be the third game of the day for the team MU Dons, while IBCC will be playing their second game of the day. The ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 series MUD vs IBCC will be played at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia.

MU Dons’ first two matches of the day will be played against Medical University Sofia and Barbarian CC. The MUD vs IBCC ECS T10 Rome 2020 series Bulgaria match will be played on Monday, September 7 at 7.30pm IST.

MUD vs IBCC ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 series MU Dons Indo-Bulgarian CC Live Streaming 

All the games of the ongoing ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.

MUD vs IBCC ECS T10 Bulgaria, MU Dons vs Indo-Bulgarian CC Live Score / Scorecard 

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)

MUD vs IBCC ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 series Bulgaria, MU Dons vs Indo-Bulgarian CC: Match Details 

September 7 - 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 MUD vs IBCC Dream11 team for MU Dons vs Indo-Bulgarian CC

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 MUD vs IBCC Dream11 team for MU Dons vs Indo-Bulgarian CC captain: Rohit Singh

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 MUD vs IBCC Dream11 team for MU Dons vs Indo-Bulgarian CC vice-captain: Asad-Ali Rehemtulla

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 MUD vs IBCC Dream11 team for MU Dons vs Indo-Bulgarian CC wicketkeeper: Shafquat Khan

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 MUD vs IBCC Dream11 team for MU Dons vs Indo-Bulgarian CC batsmen: Gagandeep Singh-I, Sunny Talpur, Zain Asif

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 MUD vs IBCC Dream11 team for MU Dons vs Indo-Bulgarian CC all-rounders: Asad-Ali Rehemtulla, Rohit Singh, Bakhtiar Tahiri

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 MUD vs IBCC Dream11 team for MU Dons vs Indo-Bulgarian CC bowlers: Hamid Raza, Umar Naveed, Rohan Patel, Karthik Sreekumar

MUD vs IBCC ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020, Indo-Bulgarian CC playing 11 against MU Dons: Shafquat Khan, Gagandeep Singh-I, Prakash Mishra, Hristo Lakov, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Sid Kulkarni, Satish Ramachandran, Rohit Singh-I, Hamid Raza, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Swarup Nagaraj

MUD vs IBCC ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020, MU Dons playing 11 against Indo-Bulgarian CC: Kiran Dasan, Sunny Talpur, Umar Naveed, Zain Asif, Saim Hussain, Karthik Sreekumar, Sulaiman Ali (WK), Zain Abidi, Asad-Ali Rehemtulla, Arif Khan, Rohan Patel

