Mukesh Kumar Celebrates India Call Up With 'Dekh Raha Hai Binod' Meme Alongside Umran Malik | WATCH

Bengal pacer Mukesh Kumar was selected in the Indian team for the three-match ODI series against South Africa on the back of some stupendous performances in domestic cricket. The cricketer was on his way back to the hotel in Rajkot after third day’s play. That was when he got the news and was added to Team India’s Whatsapp group.

Mukesh had a sensational show with the ball in the Ranji Trophy where he claimed 20 wickets in 5 matches for Bengal. Currently playing for the Rest of India in Irani Cup match against Saurashtra, the 28-year-old claimed four wickets in the first innings to restrict the opposition to 98.

His terrific spell just a couple of days before the squad announcement might have left a big impression on the selectors as he got the nod ahead of Umran Malik for the South Africa ODIs.

The right-arm pacer has claimed 109 wickets in 30 first-class matches in his career so far. While his list A numbers are not that impressive with 17 wickets in 18 matches at an average of 44.00.

Meanwhile, coming back to the celebrations, pacer Umran Malik can be heard enacting ‘Dekh Raha Hai, Binod’ meme which has been the rage on social media. Meanwhile, the rest of the players were seen screaming: “Hip, hip, hurray!”

Shikhar Dhawan has been named captain of the squad which will play ODIs against the Proteas on October 6, 9 and 11 in Lucknow, Ranchi and New Delhi respectively. Furthermore, even senior India keeper Dinesh Karthik lauded Mukesh and the rest of the youngsters who were picked in the India squad.

“So happy to see Rajat patidar there , so deserves this selection Well done to Mukesh Kumar too Now Sarfaraz Khan and Indrajith baba into the test scheme of things . Can’t ignore such brilliant performers and performances.Theyve just been phenomenal TALENT APLENTY”.

Mukesh is yet to make his IPL debut but the maiden international call-up might bring the attention of the franchise owners to him ahead of the next year’s auction.

In 17 T20 matches, the Bengal pacer has 19 scalps under his kitty at an economy of 7.25.

