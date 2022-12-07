Mukesh Kumar's Domestic Teammate Calls Him 'Like for Like Replacement' for Mohammed Shami After Six-Fer Against Bangladesh A

Mukesh Kumar’s superlative performance against Bangladesh A may open up a new avenue of opportunities, especially a call-up to the Indian team, according to his former teammate. The Bengal pacer bowled brilliantly as he picked up figures of 6/40 as India A dismissed Bangladesh A for 252 on the first day of the second ‘unofficial Test’.

Mukesh has been a revelation for India A team since he made his debut in the series against New Zealand A as he also got a five-for during that series.

Speaking on his performance, Shreevats Goswami, who has seen him up and close, playing for Bengal Ranji team, even went onto say that he could be a ‘like for like’ replacement for Mohammed Shami.

Shami’s fitness has come under scrutiny after the old warhorse missed out on the Bangladesh tour after a hand fracture. Meanwhile, his injury comes on the heels of Bumrah’s injury which ensured that he missed out on the all-important T20 World Cup 2022.

Brilliant performance with the ball once again by @ksmukku4 picking 6fer . This should definitely make him top contender to replace @MdShami11 for the test match unless the selectors decides otherwise .been consistent for india A & a like for like replacement .— Shreevats goswami (@shreevats1) December 6, 2022

In such a scenario, Mukesh Kumar has all the opportunity to make it big, but as Goswami said, this depends on if the selectors opt for him in the first place.

Coming back to the practice match, Kumar got good support from senior pacer Umesh Yadav (2/55 in 16 overs), who warmed up nicely for the two-Test series starting December 14 in Chattogram.

Off-spinner Jayant Yadav, who disappointed during the final day of the first ‘Test’ also took two wickets.

At stumps, India A were 11 for no loss.

It was Umesh, who got the first breakthrough with an inswinger (outswinger for left-hander) to get rid of Shadman Islam who was caught by Sarfaraz Khan in the slip cordon.

Right-handed Mamhmudul Hasan Joy (12), the No. 3 batter got a perfectly pitched full outswinger from Mukesh and was caught by Kona Bharat behind stumps.

Bangladesh A’s first match hero Zakir Hasan (46) and Test team skipper

Mominukl Haque (15) added 42 runs before Jayant trapped the seasoned left-handed leg before.

