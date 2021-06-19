MUL vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Pakistan Super League 2021 match, June 19, 11:30 pm IST

MUL vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Super League 2021 between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United:

The last league match of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will witness a thriller encounter between the table-toppers Islamabad United and Multan Sultans. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the thrilling affair on June 19, Saturday at 11:30 pm IST.

After initial hiccups, Multan Sultans scripted a memorable comeback as they have won their last four league matches on a trot. They are now sitting at the second position on the points table. Though Multan Sultans have almost confirmed a berth for themselves in the playoffs, they will have to be careful regarding not losing the match against United with a big margin.

Islamabad United, on the other hand, experienced a dream ride in the league stage of PSL 2021. They are proudly sitting at the top of the points table. Islamabad have secured victory in seven matches while losing just two. The team will be hoping to end the league stage on a winning note.

Ahead of the match between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United; here is everything you need to know:

MUL vs ISL Telecast

The Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Channel.

MUL vs ISL Live Streaming

The match between MUL vs ISL is available to be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website

MUL vs ISL Match Details

The 30th match of the Pakistan Super League 2021 will be played between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on June 19, Saturday at 11:30 pm IST.

MUL vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Colin Munro

Vice-Captain- Mohammad Rizwan

Suggested Playing XI for MUL vs ISL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen: Rilee Rossouw, Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro, Sohaib Maqsood

All-rounders: Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Imran Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani

MUL vs ISL Probable XIs:

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Johnson Charles, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Blessing Muzarabani, Imran Khan, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dhani

Islamabad United: Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan (c), Brandon King, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Akif Javed, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim / Fawad Ahmed

