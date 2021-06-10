MUL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Pakistan Super League 2021 Match, June 10, 6:30 PM IST

MUL vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Super League 2021 between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings: Multan Sultans will square off against Karachi Kings in the 16th match of the Pakistan Super League. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on June 10, Thursday at 06:30 pm IST. Multan Sultans experienced a torrid outing during the Karachi leg of PSL 2021. They are languishing at the second last spot on the points table with just victory from five league matches. Playing their first match in the UAE, the Sultans will be hoping to change their fortunes for good.

Karachi Kings, on the other hand, are enjoying a decent ride in the T20 Championship. They will be starting their campaign in the UAE on the back of three victories and two losses. Kings are placed at the second spot on the points table.

Ahead of the match between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings; here is everything you need to know:

MUL vs KAR Telecast

The Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings match will be telecast on Sony Sports Channel.

MUL vs KAR Live Streaming

The match between MUL vs KAR is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

MUL vs KAR Match Details

The upcoming match of the Pakistan Super League 2021 will be played between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on June 10, Thursday at 6:30 pm IST.

MUL vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Babar Azam

Vice-Captain - Imad Wasim

Suggested Playing XI for MUL vs KAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Martin Guptill, Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: Thisara Perera, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Blessing Muzarabani, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Amir, Usman Qadir

MUL vs KAR Probable XIs

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetmyer, Rilee Rossouw, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dhani, Usman Qadir, Imran Tahir

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Martin Guptill, Danish Aziz, Najibullah-Zadran, Thisara Perera, Chadwick Walton, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal, Waqas Maqsood

