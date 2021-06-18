MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction And Tips: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today’s Pakistan Super League 2021, June 18, 9:30 PM IST Friday

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Super League 2021 between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars: In the 28th match of the Pakistan Super League 2021, Multan Sultans will square off against Lahore Qalandars. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the thrilling affair on June 18, Friday at 09:30 pm IST.

Multan Sultans are a team to beat in Abu Dhabi. The franchise had a torrid start to their campaign as they lost four out of their five league matches in Karachi. However, a change of venue also brought a change in the fortunes of Multan Sultans. They have secured victory in all their three matches in the UAE and are sitting at the fourth position with eight points.

Lahore Qalandars, on the other hand, seems to have lost their plot after a dream start. Lahore started their campaign in UAE with two victories, however, they failed to maintain consistency. The franchise has now lost their past three matches and is sitting at the third position with ten points.

Ahead of the match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars; here is everything you need to know:

MUL vs LAH Telecast

The Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars match will be televised on Sony Sports Channel in India.

MUL vs LAH Live Streaming

The match between MUL vs LAH is available to be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website

MUL vs LAH Match Details

The 28th match of the Pakistan Super League 2021 will be played between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on June 18, Friday at 09:30 pm IST.

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Fakhar Zaman

Vice-Captain - Rilee Rossouw

Suggested Playing XI for MUL vs LAH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Zeeshan Ashraf

Batsmen: Rilee Rossouw, Johnson Charles, Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar

All-rounders: Mohammad Hafeez

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

MUL vs LAH Probable XIs

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c&wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Khan, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dhani

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akthar (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Faheem Ashraf, Ben Dunk, Tim David, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Shaheen Afridi, Ahmed Daniyal

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here