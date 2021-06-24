MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction All Top Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs For Today's Pakistan Super League 2021 Final, Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Final, June 24 09:30 PM IST

MUL vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi Pakistan Super League 2021 Final: The Multan Sultans (MUL) will be squaring off against Peshawar Zalmi (PES) in the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 on Thursday, June 24, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

This will be the maiden final match for the Multan franchise, who made it to the eliminator based on run rate. They also brought an end to Islamabad United’s five-match unbeaten streak in PSL 2021 by beating them in the Qualifier.On the other hand, Peshawar had to face two teams on their route to the final. They edged past Karachi Kings in Eliminator 1, before trouncing Islamabad United with an eight-wicket win in Eliminator 2.

Both sides head into the summit clash on the back of superb wins in their previous outings in the tournament. However, the Peshawar unit with consecutive wins in the eliminators hold a slight edge.

Ahead of the match between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi; here is everything you need to know:

MUL vs PES Telecast

The match between MUL vs PES will be live telecasted on Sony six.

MUL vs PES Live Streaming

Live streaming is available on Sony LIV app and website.

MUL vs PES Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, June 24 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi. The game will start at 09:30 PM IST.

MUL vs PES captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Shoaib Malik

Vice-captain: Kamran Akmal

MUL vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Kamran Akmal

Batsmen: Johnson Charles, Sohaib Maqsood, Shoaib Malik, Hazratullah Zazai, Rilee Rossouw

All-rounders: Sohail Tanvir

Bowlers: Blessing Muzarabani, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dhani, Wahab Riaz

MUL vs PES Probable XIs

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan, Sohaib Maqsood, Johnson Charles, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Khan, Imran Tahir

Peshawar Zalmi: Hazratullah Zazai, Kamran Akmal (WK), Jonathan Wells, Shoaib Malik, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Amad Butt, Wahab Riaz, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan

