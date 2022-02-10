MUL vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Super League 2022 match between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi: Multan Sultans will be looking towards securing their sixth victory in the Pakistan Super League 2022 as they will square off against Peshawar Zalmi. The two teams will battle it out against each other at the National Stadium in Karachi at 08:00 PM IST on February 10, Thursday.

The defending champion Multan Sultans are in an electrifying form in the T20 Championship. They are unbeatable in the tournament as they won all their five league matches. Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, need to redeem themselves at the earliest. They are languishing at the second-last place in the points table with just two wins from five games.

The first contest between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans in PSL 2022 saw the defending champion thrashing Zalmi by 57 runs. Sultans were excellent with the bat as they scored a whopping 222 runs in their 20 overs. Mohammed Rizwan was the top scorer with 82 runs to his name.

Ahead of the match between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi; here is everything you need to know:

MUL vs PES Telecast

MUL vs PES match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

MUL vs PES Live Streaming

The Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

MUL vs PES Match Details

The Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi contest will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi at 08:00 PM IST on February 10, Thursday.

MUL vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Khushdil Shah

Vice-Captain- Mohammad Rizwan

Suggested Playing XI for MUL vs PES Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Sohaib Maqsood, Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Hazratullah Zazai, Tim David

All-rounders: Ben Cutting, Khushdil Shah

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Usman Qadir, Shahnawaz Dahani

MUL vs PES Probable XIs:

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan(c & wk), Shan Masood, Johnson Charles, Sohaib Maqsood, Abbas Afridi, Anwar Ali, Blessing Muzarabani, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Khushdil Shah, Tim David

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz (c), Usman Qadir, Kamran Akmal (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Saqib Mahmood, Mohammad Umar, Salman Irshad, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here