MUL vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Super League 2022 Match 25 between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators: The Multan Sultans (MUL) will be up against Quetta Gladiators (QUE) in their next match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 on Friday, February 18. The Sultans have won seven out of the eight games to sit atop the PSL 2022 points table. They have already qualified for the playoffs and will be keen to sustain their momentum in this game too.

Multan Sultansdefeated Karachi Kings in their last match by seven wickets after chasing down the target of 175 runs in 19.3 overs.

Whereas, the Gladiators are currently placed fifth on the points table. They have lost their last two matches and need to win the next two games to have a chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

Ahead of the match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators; here is everything you need to know:

MUL vs QUE Telecast

MUL vs QUE match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

MUL vs QUE Live Streaming

The Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

MUL vs QUE Match Details

The Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators contest will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, in Lahore on Friday, February 18. The game will commence at 3:00 pm IST.

MUL vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jason Roy

Vice-Captain: Rilee Rossouw

Suggested Playing XI for MUL vs QUE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Jason Roy, Tim David

All-rounders: Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Naseem Shah, Noor Ahmad, Shahnawaz Dahani

MUL vs QUE Probable XIs:

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (C, WK), Shan Masood, Aamer Azmat, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Rumman Raees, Asif Afridi, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani and Shahnawaz Dahani

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Will Smeed, Ahsan Ali or James Vince, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C, WK), Iftikhar Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Sohail Tanvir, Naseem Shah, Noor Ahmad, Ghulam Mudassar and Khurram Shahzad

