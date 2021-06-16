MUL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Pakistan Super League 2021 Match, June 16, 9:30 pm IST Wednesday

MUL vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Super League 2021 between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators: Multan Sultans will square off against Quetta Gladiators in the 25th match of the Pakistan Super League. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on June 16, Wednesday at 9:30 pm IST.

Multan Sultans have some brilliant players in their squad including Mohammad Rizwan, Imran Tahir, Rilee Rossouw, and many more. However, the franchise have failed to show consistency in their performance. Thus, far Sultans could secure victory in just three out of seven league games. They will be entering the contest against Quetta Gladiators on the back of an 8-wicket win over Peshawar Zalmi

Quetta Gladiators, on the other hand, have succumbed to a torrid outing. After a series of poor performances, the team finally returned back to the winning ways. Quetta registered a win over Lahore Qalandars by 18 runs in their last match. They will be now hoping to continue the winning momentum to stay relevant in the league. The Sarfaraz Ahmed side is languishing at the last position with two victories from eight games.

Ahead of the match between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators; here is everything you need to know:

MUL vs QUE Telecast

The Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators match will be telecast on Sony Sports Channel.

MUL vs QUE Live Streaming

The match between MUL vs QUE is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website

MUL vs QUE Match Details

The upcoming match of the Pakistan Super League 2021 will be played between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on June 16, Wednesday at 09:30 pm IST.

MUL vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Mohammad Nawaz

Vice-Captain - Mohammad Rizwan

Suggested Playing XI for MUL vs QUE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen: Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, Jack Wildermuth, Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani, Mohammad Hasnain

MUL vs QUE Probable XIs

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c&wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Shimron Hetmyer, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan

Quetta Gladiators: Usman Khan, Saim Ayub, Jake Weatherald, Cameron Delport, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c&wk), Azam Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shinwari, Khurram Shahzad

