CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Mulder, Sipamla Run Through SL As SA Complete Innings Win

Sri Lanka vs South Africa (TEST)

CONCLUDED

SL vs SA Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

1st Test TEST, SuperSport Park, Centurion, 26 December, 2020

Sri Lanka

1st INN

396/10

(96.0) RR 4.13

2nd INN

180 /10

(46.1) 3.9

Sri Lanka Dimuth Karunaratne (C)
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 45 runs
South Africa Quinton de Kock (C) (W)

South Africa

1st INN

621/10

(142.1) RR 4.37

South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Mulder, Sipamla Run Through SL As SA Complete Innings Win

Seam bowlers Wiaan Mulder and Lutho Sipamla took two wickets each as South Africa bowled injury-hit Sri Lanka out for 180 to complete a handsome victory by an innings and 45 runs on day four of the first test at Centurion.

  • Reuters
  • Updated: December 29, 2020, 5:53 PM IST
South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Mulder, Sipamla Run Through SL As SA Complete Innings Win

Seam bowlers Wiaan Mulder and Lutho Sipamla took two wickets each as South Africa bowled injury-hit Sri Lanka out for 180 to complete a handsome victory by an innings and 45 runs on day four of the first test at Centurion Park on Tuesday.

Also read: Faf du Plessis Misses Maiden Double, But South Africa Take Command

The tourists resumed their second innings on 65 for two on a wicket that provided plenty of assistance for the seam bowlers and when dangerous opener Kusal Perera was out for 64, their hopes of saving the test were realistically over.

Sri Lanka had suffered crippling injuries to their bowling attack in the test and were also without middle-order batsman Dhananjaya de Silva for the second innings, a major concern for their home series against England that starts on Jan. 14.

Also read: Dean Elgar Falls Short Of Ton As South Africa Fight Back Against Sri Lanka

The tourists posted an impressive 396 in their first innings, but allowed South Africa to amass 621 in reply, and will need to find more potency with the ball ahead of the second test that starts in Johannesburg on Jan. 3.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2793 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches