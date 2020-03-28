Multan Sultans Should be Declared PSL Winners: Mushtaq Ahmed
Former Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed says table-toppers Multan Sultans should be declared winners of the suspended Pakistan Super League (PSL) since hosting knockout matches later will affect the new season.
