fixtures

All matches

1st T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

18 Apr, 202015:30 IST

2nd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202002:30 IST

3rd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202017:30 IST

1st T20I: BEL VS LUX

upcoming
BEL BEL
LUX LUX

Hobart

26 Apr, 202014:30 IST

Multan Sultans Should be Declared PSL Winners: Mushtaq Ahmed

Former Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed says table-toppers Multan Sultans should be declared winners of the suspended Pakistan Super League (PSL) since hosting knockout matches later will affect the new season.

IANS |March 28, 2020, 10:06 AM IST
Karachi: Former Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed says table-toppers Multan Sultans should be declared winners of the suspended Pakistan Super League (PSL) since hosting knockout matches later will affect the new season.

Mushtaq, who was on the coaching panel of the Multan Sultans along with England's Andy Flower and local coach Abdul Rehman, said it was important to close the fifth edition.

"The PSL five has to have a proper closure and that can be done by taking into count the top team on the points table at the end of the league stage and declaring them winners," he said.

Mushtaq, 49, who played 52 Tests and 144 one-day internationals and has also worked as bowling coach of the national team and spin bowling coach of the England team, was a key part of Multan Sultans' support staff.

"If the PCB doesn't close the PSL 5 and tries to organise the remaining four or five matches including the final later this year or before the PSL 6 it will dent the hype and spoil the momentum of the next edition," he said.

He also noted that if the PCB decides to organise the remaining matches later this year or before PSL 6, it will be hard on the teams as it would not be clear which players are available to play at that time.

"And it is not easy to just regroup for four to five matches and get the momentum going like it was in the PSL five," he added.

Mushtaq said Multan deserved to be crowned champions as they finished clear leaders on the table with 14 points.

"Believe me I would have said the same thing even if some other franchise had finished at the top of the points table," he added.

The PCB was forced to suspend the PSL 5 on the day the semifinals were scheduled in Lahore because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more