Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan Super League 2022 Final Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The final summit clash of the Pakistan Super League is scheduled to be played between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars on Sunday. Multan Sultans have had an upper hand over Lahore in the T20 league. The two teams have played against each other thrice in the tournament and the defending champions won two games.

Sultans were terrific throughout the league. They have maintained their authority in the tournament right from the beginning. Mohammad Rizwan’s side finished at the top in the league stage with nine wins from ten games. They continued their domination in the playoffs as well. The team cruised to a 28-run victory in the qualifier against Lahore by 28 runs.

Following a defeat at the hands of Sultans, Lahore faced Islamabad in the second eliminator. It was a close contest between the two sides. However, in the end, Lahore emerged victorious by six runs. Bowling is the biggest strength of the franchise and they will hope to capitalise on the same in the final.

Advertisement

When will the PSL 2022 match between Multan Sultans (MUL) and Lahore Qalandars (LAH) start?

The final between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will be conducted on Sunday, February 27.

Where will the PSL 2022 match between Multan Sultans (MUL) and Lahore Qalandars (LAH) be played?

Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars.

What time will the PSL 2022 match between Multan Sultans (MUL) and Lahore Qalandars (LAH) begin?

The match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will begin at 08:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PSL 2022 match between Multan Sultans (MUL) and Lahore Qalandars (LAH) match?

The match between Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the PSL 2022 match between Multan Sultans (MUL) and Lahore Qalandars (LAH) match?

Fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app and website to watch the Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars encounter.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Pakistan Super League 2022 Probable Playing XI:

MUL vs LAH, Pakistan Super League 2022, Multan Sultans probable playing XI: Aamer Azmat, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Tim David, David Willey, Asif Afridi, Rumman Raees, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Rilee Rossouw

MUL vs LAH, Pakistan Super League 2022, Lahore Qalandars probable playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Fawad Ahmed, Zaman Khan, Harry Brook, Sohail Akhtar, Phil Salt (wk), Kamran Ghulam.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here