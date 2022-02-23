Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan Super League 2022 Qualifier Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Qualifier game of PSL 2022 will see a battle between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars. Multan Sultans showed unreal consistency in the group games. The team won as many as nine games while their only loss came against Lahore Qalandars.

With 18 points, Lahore finished at the top of the points table. The franchise will be riding on confidence as they are on a three-match winning streak with their most recent victory coming against Islamabad United by six wickets.

Lahore Qalandars, on the other hand, didn’t have it easy. The franchise suffered highs and lows but they bounced back stronger to occupy second place. Shaheen Afridi’s side won six out of ten group games. Qalandars couldn’t give a good end to their campaign in the group round as they suffered a loss at the hands of Peshawar Zalmi in the Super Over.

When will the PSL 2022 match between Multan Sultans (MUL) and Lahore Qalandars (LAH) start?

The match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will be conducted on Wednesday, February 23.

Where will PSL 2022 match between Multan Sultans (MUL) and Lahore Qalandars (LAH) be played?

Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars.

What time will the PSL 2022 match between Multan Sultans (MUL) and Lahore Qalandars (LAH) begin?

The match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will begin at 08:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PSL 2022 match between Multan Sultans (MUL) and Lahore Qalandars (LAH) match?

The match between Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the PSL 2022 match between Multan Sultans (MUL) and Lahore Qalandars (LAH) match?

Fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app and website to watch the Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars encounter.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Pakistan Super League 2022 Probable Playing XI:

MUL vs LAH, Pakistan Super League 2022, Multan Sultans probable playing XI: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Tim David, Aamer Azmat, David Willey, Asif Afridi, Rumman Raees, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani

MUL vs LAH, Pakistan Super League 2022, Lahore Qalandars probable playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Phil Salt (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Fawad Ahmed, Zaman Khan, Harry Brook, Sohail Akhtar

