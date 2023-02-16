Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Team Prediction and Live Streaming: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable XIs for Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, February 17

In their third match of the Pakistan Super League, Multan Sultans will be locking horns with Peshawar Zalmi. The two teams are all set to clash with each other at the Multan Cricket Stadium on February 17, Friday.

The runner-up of the last season, Multan Sultan made a disappointing start to their campaign in the T20 Championship. They suffered a defeat at the hands of Lahore Qalandars by one run. However, the team was quick to cause a turnaround. Multan defeated Quetta Gladiators in their last match to score a win by nine wickets. It was a splendid bowling effort by the team as they restricted Quetta to only 110 runs.

Coming to Peshawar Zalmi, they delivered a comprehensive performance in the first game against Karachi Kings. The team scored a two-run win by defending 199 runs in 20 overs with ease. Tom Kohler-Cadmore was the star performer for the side with a knock of 92 runs.

Ahead of the match between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pakistan Super League 2023 match between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi be played?

The match between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will be conducted on February 17, Friday.

Where will the Pakistan Super League 2023 match between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi be played?

The match between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will be hosted at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan.

What time will the Pakistan Super League 2023 match between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi begin?

The match between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will begin at 06:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan Super League 2023 match between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi?

The match between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan Super League 2023 match between the Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi?

The match between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: David Miller

Vice-Captain: Babar Azam

Suggested Playing XI for Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Rovman Powell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, David Miller

All-rounders: Shan Masood

Bowlers: Shahnawaz Dahani, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Akeal Hosein

Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi Predicted Playing XI:

Multan Sultans: Usama Mir, Khushdil Shah, Akeal Hosein, Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c&wk), Usman Khan, David Miller, Amad Butt, Shahnawaz Dahani, Ihsanullah, Rilee Rossouw

Peshawar Zalmi: Usman Qadir, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Haseebullah Khan, Rovman Powell, Wahab Riaz, Salman Irshad, Arshad Iqbal, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Get the latest Cricket News here