MUM vs DEL Dream 11 predictions Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Mumbai vs Delhi: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Mumbai vs Delhi Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Mumbai vs Delhi Dream11 Best Picks / Mumbai vs Delhi Dream11 Captain / Mumbai vs Delhi Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

In the first Elite Group E match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Mumbai will be squaring off against Delhi at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match is scheduled to start at 12 PM IST on Monday, January 11.

There are a total of six teams in Elite Group E including:

Haryana

Andhra Pradesh

Delhi

Mumbai

Kerala

Puducherry

All matches of Group E will be played in Mumbai. The fixtures will be played at only fixed times of the day; first match will start from 12 PM and the second match will begin from 7 PM IST.

MUM vs DEL Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Mumbai vs Delhi: Live Streaming and telecast

All matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will be telecast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels. Those willing to watch the match online can live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

MUM vs DEL Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Mumbai vs Delhi: Live Score

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

MUM vs DEL Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Mumbai vs Delhi: Match Details

The Mumbai vs Delhi match is on Monday January 11. The match will start from 12 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Wankhede, Stadium.

MUM vs DEL Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Dream 11 team, Mumbai vs Delhi

MUM vs DEL Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Dream 11 prediction Mumbai vs Delhi captain: Surya Kumar Yadav

MUM vs DEL Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Dream 11 prediction Mumbai vs Delhi vice-captain: Nitish Rana

MUM vs DEL Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Dream 11 prediction Mumbai vs Delhi wicket keeper: Aditya Tare

MUM vs DEL Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Dream 11 prediction Mumbai vs Delhi batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Hiten Dalal, Nitish Rana, Surya Kumar Yadav

MUM vs DEL Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Dream 11 prediction Mumbai vs Delhi all-rounders: Lalit Yadav, Shubham Ranjane

MUM vs DEL Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Dream 11 prediction Mumbai vs Delhi bowlers: Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shams Mulani

MUM vs DEL Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Mumbai probable playing 11 against Delhi: Surya Kumar Yadav (c), Aditya Tare (wk), Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Shubham Ranjane, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Sujit Nayak

MUM vs DEL Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Delhi probable playing 11 against Mumbai: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Anuj Rawat (wk), Hiten Dalal, Himmat Singh, Manjot Kalra, Pawan Negi, Nitish Rana, Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Pradeep Sangwan, Simarjeet Singh