MUM vs HAR Dream11 Predictions, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Mumbai vs Haryana: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | After losing against table-toppers Delhi and Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Elite Group E matches, Mumbai will be all set to play against Haryana. The two teams will face each other at the Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai on Friday, January 15.

Mumbai is not having their best time this season, with no points in their account as of now. They need to put their A game up for the cricket fans in order to jump to top ranking. Haryana, on the contrary, has won both the previous matches they have played. The team are at 3rd position, behind Delhi and Kerala.

MUM vs HAR Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Mumbai vs Haryana Live Streaming

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 matches are being live telecasted on Star Sports Network on TV. The live streaming of of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 matches is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

MUM vs HAR Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Mumbai vs Haryana: Match Details

January 15 – 12:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Shivam Dube

MUM vs HAR Dream11 team for Mumbai vs Haryana

captain: Suryakumar Yadav

vice-captain: Shivam Dube

wicketkeeper: Aditya Tare

batsmen: Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Chauhan, Himanshu Rana

all-rounders: Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani, Sumit Kumar

bowlers: Jayant Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tushar Deshpande

MUM vs HAR Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Mumbai probable playing 11 against Haryana: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare (wk), Atharva Ankolekar, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Kruthik Hanagavadi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Shams Mulani

MUM vs HAR Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Haryana probable playing 11 against Mumbai: Chaitanya Bishnoi, Guntashveer Singh, Shivam Chauhan, Rohit Sharma (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Mohit Sharma (c), Arun Chaprana, Sumit Kumar, Himanshu Rana, Jayant Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal